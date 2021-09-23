Biden’s deportation of Haitian immigrants uses Trump-era immigration tactics
WASHINGTON – Images directly depicting former President Donald J. Trump’s immigration playbook: Mounted Border Patrol agents besieging Haitian families desperate on the southwestern border for speedy deportations from the United States.
In fact, the aggressive effort to quickly clear a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas of more than 15,000 Haitian immigrants was part of a Biden administration response, using a public health immigration rule enforced by Mr. Agents involved. Trump will send many people home.
President Biden’s spokeswoman said the agents’ scenes on horses were “horrific” and not “acceptable or appropriate.” Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Humans should never be treated like this.” The Department of Homeland Security said it was investigating.
Still, deportation is a clear example of how Mr Biden – who declared on 2 February that his goal was to “undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration” – deployed some of the most aggressive approaches to immigration. Has been doing. Locations by Mr. Trump in the last four years.
After failing in his efforts to create a more “humanitarian” set of immigration laws, Mr Biden has reacted in the way that some of his supporters expected. In case after case, he has shown willingness to take tough measures.
The dilemma facing Mr Biden is that his efforts to use the power of his office to implement permanent immigration change have been slowed by federal judges doubting executive power and by a bureaucracy deliberated by the former president. has gone. His proposal for sweeping immigration laws is going nowhere in Congress, and his hopes of giving millions of undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship were dealt a serious blow in the Senate on Sunday.
Mr Biden is struggling to confront a challenge that has plagued presidents for decades: securing borders while upholding US humanitarian obligations to migrants fleeing economic hardship, political instability and violence.
The approach has prompted heated debate in the administration, where some of his top aides support stronger policies that would deter people from trying to cross the border, while others advocate a more welcoming stance.
The hard line has angered immigration advocates, who have rebuked the president for expelling Haitians.
But his frustration with Mr Biden runs deeper than the current situation. Many said they were beginning to doubt whether he had the will or desire to fulfill any of his immigration promises.
“The question that is being asked now is: How exactly are you different from Trump?” said Marisa Franco, executive director of Migente, a Latino civil rights organization that consulted the Biden campaign as a representative for Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “You campaigned that immigration was one of those places where Trump was dehumanized and failed. And last time I checked, Trump is not president.”
Biden administration officials insisted on that suggestion, saying the president moved within hours of taking office to undo many of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. And they say advisers are united behind a strategy that includes building a new, stronger asylum system, as well as cracking down on illegal immigration.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday reiterated Biden’s hopes for an immigration system that is more open to asylum seekers, even as she hailed the administration’s determination to keep the border secure. also accepted.
“The president is committed to establishing a humane and orderly immigration system that includes an established and efficient process for applying for asylum,” she told reporters.
Mr Biden’s aides blame Republicans for standing in the way of needed changes because they see border chaos as a good political issue.
“The Republicans have figured it out, haven’t they?” Cecilia Munoz, director of former President Barack Obama’s domestic policy council and his top immigration adviser. “As long as you can stop a Democratic administration from making progress on immigration, you can defame it. As long as you stop them from fixing it, it’s a political tool.”
In a hearing Tuesday, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri accused the Biden administration of allowing “uncontrolled illegal immigration to continue into the country.”
But for many immigration activists, the president’s response to the escalation of the border crossing – including a firm declaration that the border was closed and refusing to allow many migrants to seek asylum in the United States – There was a grim reminder of the Trump years and Mr. Obama’s aggressive policies.
They point to the fact that Mr Biden has battled civil rights groups in court to allow his administration to uphold one of Mr Trump’s strictest immigration policies: the use of a public health law called Known as Title 42, which allows authorities to deny migrants. Their common rights to claim asylum during the coronavirus pandemic.
The public health rule is not being used for every migrant at the border. From February to August, authorities caught people crossing the southwestern border about 1.24 million times, according to government figures. The rule was used to turn them away 56 percent of the time. Others were allowed in the United States for a variety of reasons, including exemptions from public health regulations.
But activists argue that the use of authority should be abandoned altogether.
“This detention-first approach is wrong and simply doesn’t work,” said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a pro-immigration group that has been an ally of the administration.
Administration officials, including staff at Ms Harris’ office, have called humanitarian organizations in recent days. Senior homeland security officials are calling this week with advocacy organizations representing the Haitian community and those working on the ground in Del Rio. Top Democrats in Congress sent a letter on Monday requesting a moratorium on the expulsion of Haitian immigrants.
According to an official familiar with the situation, about 1,500 Haitian migrants have been quickly deported, even as thousands are allowed to enter the United States while they await deportation hearings, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss. matter. Many migrants have claimed asylum.
Eduardo Maia Silva, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, said migrants who were not deported were being released with surveillance equipment, such as an ankle bracelet.
In some cases, there were no clear criteria as to who was allowed to stay and who was deported back to Haiti, although most single adults are being deported.
Many Haitian migrants are not seeking refuge this year from natural disasters and political violence. Rather, they have been living in South America for years, forced from their homes by past disasters, instability and poverty. Running away from poverty is often not enough to win asylum in the United States, and many migrants may eventually be deported.
In interviews, several Haitian migrants trying to cross the border said they traveled because they had lost their visas or their jobs and had no choice but to find a way to survive in the United States.
The question of how much emphasis should be placed on border enforcement has been the subject of intense debate even before Mr Biden became president.
As a candidate, Mr Biden vowed to take action on his first day in office to end Trump-era policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in illegal camps in Mexico while the United States The US processed their claims.
As officials were preparing the migration policy memo, some advisers pushed back against immediately ending the Trump policy – known in Mexico as ramen – arguing that the program should be gradually opened. What made more sense, according to several people familiar with the discussion, who requested anonymity. Talk about a debate.
He argued that such a sudden move, which would open the door to asylum seekers pursuing their claims in the United States, could stifle the ability of US officials. That concern was shared by Mexican officials, who also believed that ending the program early could send the wrong message to Central Americans considering traveling north.
But the Biden campaign was already facing pressure from advocates, many of whom doubted the integrity of his progressive commitments to migration. And those close to Mr Biden believed Trump’s policy had become so politically toxic that the only possible option was to take a clean break from it. That view eventually won out when the administration moved to postpone Mr Biden’s inauguration day event.
In the months that followed, however, an increase in migration forced the authorities to reconsider the issue. Even as the administration was sued by Texas and Missouri to reinstate the program, officials were privately discussing ways to revive it in a limited way, assuming they would allow migrants to join the United States. A clear signal needs to be sent to the state not to come.
At the end of the summer, the Supreme Court ruled that the administration must comply with a lower court’s decision to restart the program, officials said, even as the legal battle continued.
But the vast federal agencies dealing with immigration – Homeland Security, State, Justice and Health and Human Services – continue to debate how aggressive the border is going to be, which appears to be a contribution of critics left and right. Chaotic and reactive policy.
Several officials involved in the discussion about the limit said Mr Biden’s domestic policy adviser, Susan E. Rice has been a prominent proponent of more aggressive enforcement, arguing that it is more compassionate to pursue an immigration system that is systematic than to pass sweeping reforms.
Esther Olavaria, the Cuban-born immigration attorney who serves as Ms. Rice’s deputy, has often pushed for more migrants to be allowed into the United States so they can pursue asylum claims, three people discussed. Have seen Many said the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Meyerkas is sympathetic to Ms. Olavaria’s view, but as head of the department she has been a public voice of a harsher approach.
“If you come into the United States illegally, you will be turned back,” Mr Meyerkas said on Monday. “Your journey will not be successful, and you will endanger your life and that of your family.”
Michael D. Shearerhandjob Zolan Kanno-Youngs And Eileen Sullivan reported from Washington, and Natalie Kittroeff from Mexico City.
