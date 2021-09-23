Biden’s deportation of Haitian immigrants uses Trump-era immigration tactics

WASHINGTON – Images directly depicting former President Donald J. Trump’s immigration playbook: Mounted Border Patrol agents besieging Haitian families desperate on the southwestern border for speedy deportations from the United States.

In fact, the aggressive effort to quickly clear a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas of more than 15,000 Haitian immigrants was part of a Biden administration response, using a public health immigration rule enforced by Mr. Agents involved. Trump will send many people home.

President Biden’s spokeswoman said the agents’ scenes on horses were “horrific” and not “acceptable or appropriate.” Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Humans should never be treated like this.” The Department of Homeland Security said it was investigating.

Still, deportation is a clear example of how Mr Biden – who declared on 2 February that his goal was to “undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration” – deployed some of the most aggressive approaches to immigration. Has been doing. Locations by Mr. Trump in the last four years.