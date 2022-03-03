Biden’s ‘disconnect’ from rural America amid Russia-Ukraine war is damaging to the country: Sen. Boozman



First in Fox: Arkansas Senator John Boozman plans to respond to President Biden’s first State of the Union address during a floor speech Thursday. Boozman is expected to condemn President Biden’s “disconnection” from rural America, which he says is detrimental to the United States, especially in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Boozman plans to begin his speech by praising Biden for strengthening US support for Ukraine, saying it brings “unity to the chamber.”

“That powerful message was conveyed to the international community in his speech, and the appreciation of both sides of the corridor was reflected in our concerted response. It was a moment when you felt complete unity in the chamber,” according to a Boozman draft. Address obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

The Republican senator will also lament that “this was the only moment of unity in the whole speech.”

Boozman’s speech adds, “There is a great disconnect between the struggles that Americans experience every day and the image that the president and his party are desperately trying to paint.”

Boozmann plans to focus the president’s attention on climate and social justice, rather than continuing the effects of inflation on rural Americans.

“Within an hour, the president has boasted of spending billions on unnecessary wish list items, advancing his climate-first agenda and building his big government social justice platform,” Boozman said in a statement.

According to the senator, the Biden administration’s huge spending has led to rising gas prices, electricity bills and food prices, and the senator claims that Biden is not doing enough to fix a “broken” America.

Rising inflation has been exacerbated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came out in support of the ban on Thursday Russian oil in the United States Amid growing pressure in Congress to find additional ways to cut off the revenue stream to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bipartisan members of Congress are pushing for legislation to ban oil imports from Russia, and Republicans in particular have called for more domestic oil and gas production in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boozman’s speech also included criticism of Biden’s pressure to revive his Build Back Better plan. Boozman says Biden must look for all Americans, not just the “big city liberals” who the senator felt were targeted by the president’s State of the Union address.

“We must find a way to rebuild the economy and secure livelihoods in rural America. But President Biden only used the word ‘rural’ once in his entire State of the Union address,” Boozman responded.

“My advice to President Biden: It’s time to dump her and move on.”

The senator will address the Senate floor at 3 p.m.