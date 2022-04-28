Biden’s disinformation director referred to Hunter’s laptop as a ‘Trump campaign product’



The woman tapped to become executive director of the Biden administration’s new ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ has faced criticism for her political ideology, and Hunter has in the past rejected the legitimacy of Biden’s infamous laptop.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas To testify A “disinformation governance board” was recently formed on Wednesday to combat online confusion, and Politico reported that Nina Jankovic, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, would head the board as executive director.

Before Jankowicz Mentioned Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has been proven by multiple news outlets, has been hailed as a “product of the Trump campaign” and a “Russian influence option.”

Jankowicz this week tried to clarify his October 2020 tweet that he only tweeted live in a presidential debate.

Critics of social media have blasted Djankovic’s decision to appoint him and expressed concern that he would not be an impartial director of the board.

Republican Sen. Josh Howley tweeted, “Instead of policing our borders, Homeland Security has decided to make Americans’ speeches a top priority.” “They’re building a disinformation board. No, really. And it’s running. See the views of left-wing extremists.”

Chuck Ross, a reporter for the Washington Free Beacon, tweeted, “Apparently this is the new head of the Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board.” “Republicans did not fund the Steel Dossier.”

“It can’t be done !!!” Conservative radio host Larry Elder tweeted. Biden has set up a “disinformation board” led by an expert from Russia, who is eight months pregnant, who called Hunter’s laptop a “product of the Trump campaign” and said he was “trembling at the thought.” @ Elnmask Taking responsibility Twitter“

Jankowicz immediately responded to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.