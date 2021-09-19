Biden’s electric car plan rests on having enough chargers

Over the years, start-ups, automakers and other companies have gradually been manufacturing chargers, mainly in California and other coastal states where most electric cars are sold. These businesses use a variety of strategies to make money, and auto experts say it’s unclear which will be successful. ChargePoint, the company with the most stations, sells chargers to individuals, workplaces, shops, condos and apartment buildings, and businesses with fleets of electric vehicles. It collects subscription fees for the software that manages the Chargers. Tesla mainly offers to charge people to buy their cars. And others make money by selling electricity to drivers.

Understand the Infrastructure Bill One trillion dollar package passed. The Senate passed a comprehensive bipartisan infrastructure package on August 10, capping weeks of intense talks and debate over the biggest federal investment in the country’s old public works system in more than a decade. final vote. The final tally in the Senate was 69 in favor of 30. The legislation, which will still have to pass the House, will touch almost every aspect of the US economy and strengthen the country’s response to the warming of the planet. Main areas of expenditure. Overall, the bipartisan plan focuses on spending on transportation, utilities and pollution cleanup. transportation . About $110 billion will be spent on roads, bridges and other transportation projects; $25 billion for airports; and $66 billion for the railways, providing Amtrak with the most funding it has received since its founding in 1971. utilities . The senators intended $65 billion to help connect rural communities to high-speed Internet and sign up low-income city dwellers who can’t afford it, and $8 billion to western water infrastructure. billions included. pollution cleaning : About $21 billion will be spent on cleaning up abandoned wells and mines and Superfund sites.

Once the poor cousin of the hip business of making slick electric cars, the charging industry has swung into its own gold rush. According to Pitchbook, venture capital firms invested nearly $1 billion in charging companies last year, up from the last five years. So far in 2021, the venture capital investment has exceeded $550 million.

On Wall Street, publicly traded special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have made deals to buy charging companies eight out of 26 deals involving electric vehicle and related businesses, according to Delogic, a research firm. Deals typically involve multimillion-dollar investments from large investors such as BlackRock.

“It’s early, and people are trying to wrap their heads around what the potential looks like,” said Gabe Daud Jr., managing director and analyst at Cowen, an investment bank.

These businesses could benefit from the infrastructure bill, but it is unclear how the Biden administration will distribute money for charging stations.

Another unanswered question is who will be the Exxon Mobil of the electric car era. It can also be vehicle manufacturers.

Tesla, which makes about two-thirds of electric cars sold in the United States, has made thousands of chargers, which it has made free to early customers. The company may open its network to vehicles made by other automakers by the end of the year, its chief executive officer, Elon Musk, said. said in july.