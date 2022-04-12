Biden’s first stop in Iowa since winning White House sparks 2024 speculation



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden is heading to Iowa on Tuesday to outline the steps he is taking to advance his economic agenda and reduce costs for working families.

This will be the president’s first visit to Ho Chi Minh City after winning the 2020 election at the White House. And his visit is expected to shed light on whether Iowa will launch a presidential-nominated calendar and whether Biden will seek a second term in 2024.

Biden says he’s running again, but the Democrats are coming to New Hampshire

Biden expects the law he signed last autumn to showcase his administration’s investments in Iowa by measuring the huge bipartisan infrastructure.

The White House said at an event in Menlo, 45 miles west of Des Moines, the president would discuss “his administration’s steps to reduce costs for working families, reduce the impact of Putin’s price hikes and build a better America with bilaterals.” . “

And the rural infrastructure tour of the stop administration in Menlo begins.

Although it is an official visit to push policy, Democratic strategists say the politics of propaganda are considered on the president’s agenda for both the mid-2022 and 2024 White House races.

A Democratic strategist with Biden World told Gadget Clock: “The White House has not made any decision on where to send the president.

Half American Suspicion Poll

But strategists point to the mid-term of next year, rather than the 2024 White House race, as the main political motivation to go to Iowa.

Located in the 3rd Congressional District of Menlo Iowa, represented by two-term Democratic Republican Cindy Axon, who won her 2018 election and the 2020 re-election by a razor-thin margin. House Republicans, who need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber to regain a majority, are targeting Axon to run for re-election this year.

Thanks to Iowa’s long-standing lead-off position on the presidential-nominated calendar, the presidential stop at Des Moines will likely create more speculation about whether 79-year-old Biden will run for re-election in 2024.

The then former vice president made history in November 2020 when he became the oldest person to be elected president. If he runs for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden will be 82 at the end of his second term and 86 at the end of his second term.

When asked about his plans for 2024 at the first official press conference of his presidency a year ago, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan to run for re-election. That is my expectation.”

And he said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I was healthy now, if I was healthy, I would run again.”

Former President Donald Trump, in his 2017 inauguration, made history as the oldest American to be sworn in as president at the age of 70. Biden broke that record four years later.

Check out our latest Gadget Clock weekly column on the 2024 presidential race

Fifty-two percent of those polled in a Wall Street Journal poll earlier this month said they did not think the president would start a re-election campaign, with 29 percent saying they expected Biden to be re-elected and 19 percent uncertain.

In November, the president made the first stop to New Hampshire to sell $ 1.2 trillion in bipartisan infrastructure measurements he signed into law two days ago. In addition to being an important midterm election battlefield, New Hampshire has held its first primary on a presidential-nominated calendar in over a century.

The president’s visit to Iowa comes as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is seriously considering a reorganization of its 2024 presidential-nominated calendar that could pull Iowa out of its half-century lead-off position. Biden will likely face questions from Democrats about the caucus and the initial schedule.

Will the Democratic National Committee promote the 2024 preliminary calendar?

Iowa’s lead-off status was scrutinized at the DNC’s winter meeting last month, as many of the members who spoke were clearly open to rearranging the presidential nominee calendar to better reflect the party’s growing diversity and values.

Iowa currently follows New Hampshire – and then the schedule set by Nevada and South Carolina.

Many Democrats have knocked year after year against Iowa and New Hampshire, claiming that the states are too white, lack large urban areas, and do not represent a Democratic party that has become increasingly diverse over the past few decades. Nevada and South Carolina are much more diverse than Iowa or New Hampshire.

Complicated issues, the Nevada Democrats passed a bill last year that would make the state’s presidential caucus a primary and aim to take the lead in the race for the White House ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire. And further complicating Iowa’s problems was the dirty reporting of the 2020 Caucus, which became a national and international story, and an embarrassing event for the Iowa Democrats as well as the DNC.

The DNC’s rules and regulations committee – which oversees the party’s presidential-nominated calendar – will meet again on Wednesday to discuss rescheduling the schedule.

Biden has earned a disappointing fourth place in the Iowa 2020 Cox. Trump outscored Biden by eight points in Iowa.