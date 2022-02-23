Biden’s foreign affairs approval plummets to 40%: Gallup poll



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Among American adults, President Biden’s foreign affairs approval rating has dropped to a new low, according to a recent Gallup poll.

As Biden moves into his second year in office, a Gallup poll this week has put him under water in terms of foreign policy, with only 40% of Americans approving his job.

According to a new survey, the president’s mark on foreign affairs is one point below his 41% overall approval rating.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Nikki Haley Says Biden ‘Failed’ in ‘Major Leadership Moment’

Gallup It also found that 62% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s management of the economy, and only 36% approve of his management of Russia. The poll was conducted from 1-17 February, before the most recent Russian unrest in Ukraine.

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine has led to a fall in foreign policy approval – earlier this week the White House officially recognized it as an “attack.”

Former UN ambassador Nicki Haley on Wednesday accused Biden of “failing” to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – saying the president was failing to deliver a “key leadership moment”.

Shortly after Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Tuesday, Haley tweeted, “President Biden promised a ‘quick and tough’ response. He did not deliver.”

Biden announced new sanctions against Russia and said that the movement of troops in eastern Ukraine was “the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” He also announced plans to send more troops to the region, but maintained that “there is no intention” to fight Russia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is already preparing for a confrontation between the two sides.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.