World

Biden’s handling of the Russia Ukraine conflict ‘contemptible’: foreign policy analyst

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden’s handling of the Russia Ukraine conflict ‘contemptible’: foreign policy analyst
Written by admin
Biden’s handling of the Russia Ukraine conflict ‘contemptible’: foreign policy analyst

Biden’s handling of the Russia Ukraine conflict ‘contemptible’: foreign policy analyst

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A foreign policy expert has condemned the Biden administration’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, saying the White House’s move could “provoke” a Russian attack.

Anatole Leven, a senior research fellow at Russia and Europe at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and President Biden in particular took up the issue of urging Americans to leave Ukraine.

Levin said in a statement that it was “absolutely ridiculous and insulting” for the United States to “support Ukraine” by telling Americans to leave before they are sure that Russia will invade, or that something will happen in Kiev if it does.

Orange Harris meets with Zelensky of Ukraine, promising united action if Russia invades: ‘a decisive moment’

Levin, who has written a book on Russia and tackled the “emergency” of climate change, said the policies of the Biden administration were undermining Ukraine’s independence.

February 19, 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, taking part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov Battalion. REUTERS / Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

February 19, 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, taking part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov Battalion. REUTERS / Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

“This has had a devastating effect on Ukraine’s economy and on Ukraine’s international confidence, and has undermined Ukraine’s independence,” Levine said. “Meanwhile, the United States has provided Ukraine with weapons that will not defeat Russia and could even provoke a Russian attack.”

The Quincy Institute promotes “strong diplomacy” and a world where peace is the norm.

Gadget Clock’ Trey Youngst escapes artillery round in front of Ukraine

READ Also  NJ Hospitalizations Back to May 2020 Levels – Gadget Clock

Biden continues to say that Russia has a high probability of invading Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin has amassed about 150,000 troops near the border. World leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have gathered in Germany over the weekend for the Munich Security Conference in an effort to work for a diplomatic solution.

19 February 2022, Bavaria, Munich: Orange D. Harris, US Vice President, is speaking at the 58th Munich Security Conference The Security Conference will be held on February 18-20, 2022 at the Huff Hotel in Bayer Leverkusen. Photo: Tobias Hesse / DPA (Photo Tobias Hesse / Photo Alliance via Getty Images)

19 February 2022, Bavaria, Munich: Orange D. Harris, US Vice President, is speaking at the 58th Munich Security Conference The Security Conference will be held on February 18-20, 2022 at the Huff Hotel in Bayer Leverkusen. Photo: Tobias Hesse / DPA (Photo Tobias Hesse / Photo Alliance via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, led a congressional delegation to the conference where she spoke of tough sanctions against Russia if Putin attacked.

Biden warned the Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately and said that in the event of a Russian attack, the US military would not help them escape because it risked a world war.

“It’s a world war when the Americans and Russia start firing at each other,” Biden told NBC anchor Lester Holt.

#Bidens #handling #Russia #Ukraine #conflict #contemptible #foreign #policy #analyst

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  US attorney never prosecuted Michigan man after fall Capitol security incident: 'It's alarming he's back'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment