A foreign policy expert has condemned the Biden administration’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, saying the White House’s move could “provoke” a Russian attack.

Anatole Leven, a senior research fellow at Russia and Europe at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and President Biden in particular took up the issue of urging Americans to leave Ukraine.

Levin said in a statement that it was “absolutely ridiculous and insulting” for the United States to “support Ukraine” by telling Americans to leave before they are sure that Russia will invade, or that something will happen in Kiev if it does.

Levin, who has written a book on Russia and tackled the “emergency” of climate change, said the policies of the Biden administration were undermining Ukraine’s independence.

“This has had a devastating effect on Ukraine’s economy and on Ukraine’s international confidence, and has undermined Ukraine’s independence,” Levine said. “Meanwhile, the United States has provided Ukraine with weapons that will not defeat Russia and could even provoke a Russian attack.”

The Quincy Institute promotes “strong diplomacy” and a world where peace is the norm.

Biden continues to say that Russia has a high probability of invading Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin has amassed about 150,000 troops near the border. World leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have gathered in Germany over the weekend for the Munich Security Conference in an effort to work for a diplomatic solution.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, led a congressional delegation to the conference where she spoke of tough sanctions against Russia if Putin attacked.

Biden warned the Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately and said that in the event of a Russian attack, the US military would not help them escape because it risked a world war.

“It’s a world war when the Americans and Russia start firing at each other,” Biden told NBC anchor Lester Holt.