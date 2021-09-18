Biden’s infrastructure plan: shortage of skilled workers poses challenge

He wants to hire more skilled masons to complete projects as quickly as possible, but can’t find enough people to fill the dozen open positions, even if he’s willing to pay up to $50 an hour. – Twice he had offered before the pandemic. He checks his email daily, waiting for more applications to come in.

“My biggest struggle is finding people who want to work,” said Mr. Kadavi.

Even when he hears from applicants, Mr Kadvi said, he is unable to hire many of them because they are not sufficiently qualified. He was already seeing a shortage of skilled masons even before the pandemic, he said, and he worries the craft is “dying” because new generations aren’t chasing the field.

The country’s public transportation system will receive $39 billion under the infrastructure bill, allowing agencies to expand service and upgrade decades-old infrastructure. But transit agencies are dealing with staff shortages facing a shortage of bus drivers, subway operators and maintenance technicians.

The agency’s acting chief operating officer Brian Funk said Metro Transit in Minneapolis is trying to hire about 100 bus drivers by the end of the year. The agency had originally set a target of hiring 70 employees by the end of June, but it has met only about half of that target.

While he is optimistic that the agency will be able to fill those remaining positions once it ramps up efforts to promote the opening, he said he was still concerned about some workers leaving.

“We know that every day, there is the possibility that someone else is either looking at retirement or some other job,” Mr Funk said.

Some are hopeful that policy makers will be able to scale up workforce development programs to meet the demand for the Infrastructure Bill. Projects could take several months to start, economists said, giving the country time to train workers who are not yet qualified.