Biden’s new vaccine push is a battle for the US economy

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s aggressive move to expand the number of vaccinated Americans and stop the spread of the delta variant isn’t just an effort to save lives. It is also an effort to counter the continuing and evolving threat that the virus poses to the economy.

Delta’s rise has been driven in part by the inability of Mr Biden and his administration to persuade millions of vaccine-denial Americans to vaccinate themselves against the virus. This has created another problem: pressure on economic recovery. Real-time gauges of restaurant visits, airline travel and other services show that consumers have pulled back on some face-to-face spending in recent weeks.

After weeks of downplaying the threat that a new wave of infections posed for recovery, the president and his team blamed Delta for slowing job growth in August. “We are in a difficult stretch,” he acknowledged on Thursday, after beginning the economic progress his administration has made so far this year, “and that could go on for some time.”

Even though consumers and business owners began spreading the coronavirus in the United States in the spring of 2020, the virus is still in danger of being cured. Far fewer states and cities have imposed restrictions on business activity than in previous waves, and administration officials vowed Thursday that the nation would not return to “lockdowns or shutdowns”.