Biden’s new vaccine push is a battle for the US economy
WASHINGTON — President Biden’s aggressive move to expand the number of vaccinated Americans and stop the spread of the delta variant isn’t just an effort to save lives. It is also an effort to counter the continuing and evolving threat that the virus poses to the economy.
Delta’s rise has been driven in part by the inability of Mr Biden and his administration to persuade millions of vaccine-denial Americans to vaccinate themselves against the virus. This has created another problem: pressure on economic recovery. Real-time gauges of restaurant visits, airline travel and other services show that consumers have pulled back on some face-to-face spending in recent weeks.
After weeks of downplaying the threat that a new wave of infections posed for recovery, the president and his team blamed Delta for slowing job growth in August. “We are in a difficult stretch,” he acknowledged on Thursday, after beginning the economic progress his administration has made so far this year, “and that could go on for some time.”
Even though consumers and business owners began spreading the coronavirus in the United States in the spring of 2020, the virus is still in danger of being cured. Far fewer states and cities have imposed restrictions on business activity than in previous waves, and administration officials vowed Thursday that the nation would not return to “lockdowns or shutdowns”.
But a rise in deaths crippled consumer confidence in August and portended a potential chill in declining spending as people again opt for limited in-person commerce. The uncontrolled spread of the virus has also contributed to a sharp drop in the president’s approval ratings – even among Democrats.
Economists say the explosion of new cases and deaths has also prevented many workers from accepting open jobs in businesses across the country. It comes as businesses and consumers are complaining about labor shortages and administration officials are pinning their hopes on rising wages for electricity consumer spending rather than reducing government support for distressed families.
The plan, announced Thursday by Mr Biden, would cover vaccinations for federal workers and contractors and millions of health care workers, as well as new Labor Department rules, as well as vaccines for employees at companies with more than 100 employees or weekly testing will be required. It will push for more testing, provide more support to small businesses, encourage schools to adopt vaccine requirements, and provide easier access to booster shots for eligible Americans. The president estimated the requirements would affect 100 million Americans, or about two-thirds of all workers.
“We have the tools to fight the virus,” he said, “if we can come together and use those tools.”
Mr Biden faces political risks from his actions, which drew swift backlash from many conservative lawmakers who accused him of violating the Constitution and abusing his powers.
But administration officials have always looked to more Americans as the primary strategy to revive the recovery.
“This is an economic downturn that stems from a public health crisis,” Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, said in an interview last month. “So we will be back in economic health when we overtake the virus, when we return to public health as well.”
This is also likely to be true in places that already have high vaccination rates. Mr Biden’s inability to overcome vaccine hesitation so far has led to psychological spending pressure on those in highly vaccinated areas, especially in conservative areas. That’s because vaccinated Americans are more likely to travel, eat out, and return to other activities for fear of the virus.
“People who vaccinate themselves too early are already very careful,” said economist Jess Fernández-Villaverde of the University of Pennsylvania. Studied the interplay between the pandemic and the economy. “People who don’t vaccinate themselves are less careful. It has a multiplier effect when it comes to these kinds of decisions.
The economic impact of the virus varies by region, and it has changed in significant ways during the pandemic. In some heavily vaccinated parts of the country – including liberal states filled with supporters of Mr Biden – Americans wary of the virus have pulled back on economic activity, even though their regions have lower infection rates. In some low-vaccination states such as Texas, which have experienced a large delta wave, the data suggest that rising hospitalizations and mortality rates are not reducing activity as much as they did in previous waves.
“The latest COVID surge appears to have been less impactful on the economy in Texas than the previous surge,” said Laila Asani, a senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, which surveys employers in the state each month about their activity. does.” global pandemic.
“They said they were better prepared this time,” said the business owner, Ms. Asani.
Survey respondents said consumer spending did not drop as much this summer, even as cases and hospitalizations increased, compared to the initial spread of the coronavirus in March 2020 or a fresh spike last winter. The rate was close to its previous peak since January. But many employers reported pressure from workers on workers falling ill with the virus. The share of businesses worrying about the pandemic was hindering hiring workers tripled from July to August.
Data from Homebase, which provides time-management software to small businesses, shows that employment in entertainment, dining and other coronavirus-sensitive sectors has fallen in recent weeks as the delta version spread. But the decline is less than the spike in cases last winter, suggesting that economic activity has become less vulnerable to the pandemic over time. Similarly other measures show that economic activity has slowed but not collapsed due to the rise in cases.
Understand the Vaccine and Mask Mandate in America
-
- Vaccine Rules. On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for increased mandates in both the public and private sectors. Private companies are increasingly making vaccines mandatory for employees. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges.
- mask rule. In July the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places within areas experiencing outbreaks, a reversal of guidance given in May. See where CDC guidance will apply, and where states have established their own masking policies. The fight over the masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state restrictions.
- Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost all are in states that voted for President Biden.
- schools. Both California and New York City have introduced vaccine mandates for education workers. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-age children are opposed to mandatory vaccines for students, but were more supportive of the mask mandate for students, teachers and staff members who have had their shots. are not.
- Hospitals and Medical Centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the growing caseload fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even as their Even within the task force.
- New York City. Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers, although enforcement doesn’t begin until September 13. Teachers and other education workers in the city’s vast school system must have at least one vaccine. Dosage until September 27th without the option of weekly testing. City hospital staff must also get a vaccine or be subject to weekly testing. Similar rules apply for New York state employees.
- at the federal level. The Pentagon announced that it wants to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for the country’s 1.3 million active-duty soldiers “no later than” no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees would have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to routine testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.
That trend has helped increase overall consumer spending and hiring in the short term and keep the economy on track for its fastest annual growth in a quarter century. But there is also a risk that this will be eroded by a steady decline in labor force participation. Economists tracking the issue say that even though consumers may become more accustomed to shopping or eating as cases rise, there is little sign that workers, even those who are vaccinated, can continue to use the service. Recognizing the risks of returning to jobs. as an epidemic.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that employers are eager to hire,” said Andrew Atkeson, an economist at the University of California at Los Angeles who has issued several papers on the economics of the pandemic. “The problem isn’t that people aren’t spending. It’s that people are still reluctant to go back to work”
Delta wave is also forcing some workers to take time off or delay returning to jobs – by disrupting child care and, in some cases, schools – parents.
Some forecasters believe that rising vaccination rates and the growing share of Americans who have already contracted the virus will soon arrest the delta wave and put the economy back on track for rapid growth, such as Only small-business recruiting and restaurants will return as soon as possible. end of this month. “It’s time to start thinking about a post-delta world,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a research note this month.
Other economists see the possibility that a sustained delta wave – or a bounce from another variant in the coming months – will slow the recovery substantially, as potential workers remain particularly vulnerable to the spread of the virus.
“It’s a very real threat,” said Austen Golsby, a former head of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, whose research previously showed fears in the pandemic, not government sanctions, could lead to economic activity lost by the virus. was the driving force behind it.
“At the same time,” Mr. Golsby said, “it also shows promise: the fact is that when we get a control on the spread of the virus, or even stabilize the spread of the virus, the economy will wants to come back.”
The biggest lift for the country, and Mr Biden’s popularity, is likely, finally curbing the virus that won’t return business sales or the jobs created. That would be a death toll that has reached nearly 650,000 since the pandemic began.
“I always tell graduates, when they take economics with them, that economics is not about optimizing output,” said Mr. Fernandez-Villaverde, an economist at the University of Pennsylvania. “It’s about optimizing wellness. And if you’re dead, you’re not getting a lot of wellness.”
Ben Castleman Contributed reporting from New York.
