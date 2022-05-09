Biden’s new WH press secretary claimed Trump, GA Gov. Kemp ‘stole’ elections



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden’s new White House press secretary has previously claimed that the 2016 presidential election was “stolen” from Hillary Clinton and that the 2018 gubernatorial election was “stolen” from Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Stacey Abrams.

“Stolen emails, stolen drones, stolen elections … # Welcome to the world of President Trump,” Karin Jean-Pierre tweeted after former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory, reiterating Clinton’s claim that Trump was elected illegally.

Karin Jean-Pierre: 10 Things to Know About the New White House Press Secretary

“Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgian and Stacey Abrams,” Jean-Pierre tweeted in response to a news report about Kemp on April 2, 2020, saying he had only learned that asymptomatic people could spread COVID-19.

Abrams, who announced in December that he would take another shot to run for Georgia’s governor, has repeatedly claimed that the election was “stolen” from Georgia’s voters and did not acknowledge his loss to Kemp.

Former Georgia House Democratic leader Abrams has accused Kemp, who oversaw the election in his role as secretary of state, of being involved in voter suppression, although he admits he has “no empirical evidence” to prove it.

Karin Jean-Pierre, who is currently the Principal White House Deputy Press Secretary, will take the podium this weekend when current Press Secretary Jane Saki joins the Biden administration. Saki is ready to join MSNBC and has its own program on the Peak streaming service.

Jean-Pierre will be the first black and openly gay man to lead a regular daily press briefing.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

Joseph A. of Gadget Clock. Wolfson contributed to this report.