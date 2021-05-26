Biden’s Pick to Lead ATF Appears Before Senate Panel

David Chipman, President Biden’s choose to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, confronted withering criticism throughout his affirmation listening to Wednesday from Republican senators over his historical past of scathing feedback about gun possession.

Mr. Chipman, a two-decade veteran of the A.T.F. who has served as an adviser to gun management teams, was chosen partly due to his willingness to bluntly confront an trade that has handcuffed the federal company tasked with imposing the nation’s gun legal guidelines.

However his feedback — together with a 2020 interview the place he jokingly likened the frenzied shopping for of weapons throughout the coronavirus pandemic to a zombie apocalypse — had been the supply of repeated questions by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to a nominee they view as a critical risk.

“Many see placing a dedicated gun management proponent, like David Chipman, in control of A.T.F. is like placing a tobacco government in control of the Division of Well being and Human Providers, or antifa in control of the Portland police division,” mentioned Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa and the rating member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.