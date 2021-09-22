Biden’s presidential agenda rests on a $3.5 trillion bill

“The president is on the verge of achieving a major expansion in public education, one of the largest expansions of the social safety net, the biggest investment in climate change mitigation” and an overhaul in labor law and drug pricing, said Patrick Gaspard, a Former Obama administration official who is now president of the Liberal Center for American Progress in Washington.

Understand the Infrastructure Bill One trillion dollar package passed. The Senate passed a comprehensive bipartisan infrastructure package on August 10, capping weeks of intense talks and debate over the biggest federal investment in the country’s old public works system in more than a decade. final vote. The final tally in the Senate was 69 in favor of 30. The legislation, which will still have to pass the House, will touch almost every aspect of the US economy and strengthen the country’s response to the warming of the planet. Main areas of expenditure. Overall, the bipartisan plan focuses on spending on transportation, utilities and pollution cleanup. transportation . About $110 billion will be spent on roads, bridges and other transportation projects; $25 billion for airports; and $66 billion for the railways, providing Amtrak with the most funding it has received since its founding in 1971. utilities . The senators intended $65 billion to help connect rural communities to high-speed Internet and sign up low-income city dwellers who can’t afford it, and $8 billion to western water infrastructure. billions included. pollution cleaning : About $21 billion will be spent on cleaning up abandoned wells and mines and Superfund sites.

“Each of these things are important in their individual constituent parts,” he said, “but taken as a whole, I think it speaks to the remarkable opportunity that we have – these once-in-a-generation opportunities.” To set a course that creates growth for all, especially those who are most vulnerable in this economy.”

If the effort is successful, Mr Biden will have accomplished what he has been campaigning for in a jiffy. Observers say he will take a stronger hand at a global summit in October and November to inspire the world around to transition from planet-warming fossil fuels and end the use of offshore havens, which companies use. To avoid taxation for a long time.

White House officials say the broadness of the programs in the package creates a unified vision for the United States’ domestic economy and its place in the world, and that the planks serve as a sort of coalition glue — for all. Some point of view makes it difficult to separate plan pieces in conversation, even if they prove controversial.

But the wide scope of its content has opened up divisions among Democrats on several fronts, with Biden losing no more than a single vote in the Senate and no more than three votes in the House.

Centrists and progressives have clashed over the size of the spending in the law and increased scale and detail of the tax that Mr Biden wants to use to help offset its cost. They are divided on prescription drug pricing, the leniency of tax credits for the poor, the aggressiveness of key measures to accelerate the transition to a low-emissions energy sector, and more.

Even things that are not a top priority for Mr Biden have created a rift. On Friday, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the party’s most outspoken progressives, hit out at the critical priority of several top Democrats, including Senator Chuck Schumer, saying she will resist efforts To completely repeal a cap on deductions for state and local property taxes that would help higher income earners in high tax areas.