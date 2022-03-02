Biden’s State of the Union speech: Top 5 moments



In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Biden delivered a scathing speech against Russia, welcoming a retired Supreme Court judge, and was the subject of ridicule from Republicans.

Here are the top five moments from the lecture.

1. The role of biden

A smiling Biden walked into the House chamber, shaking hands with dozens of unmasked lawmakers in the traditional awkward long applause that ran through his entire walking stage.

Biden says Zelensky 'inspires world' in brutal Russian war in Ukraine

The chamber was not so packed before the epidemic. There were about 600-700 people present, as against 1,600 people it could accommodate for a State of the Union address.

But Tuesday’s speech was attended by more than 200 people who witnessed Biden’s joint session of Congress in 2021. And the event is very stylish and looks like the President’s speech on the situation. It looked like a union state.

“COVID-19 set us apart last year,” Biden said as he began his speech. “This year we are finally together again.”

2. United over Ukraine

Lawmakers on both sides of the corridor wore Ukrainian flag ribbons, waved the Ukrainian flag and stood to greet the president for his comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To Americans, Biden Boom, a “firm resolve that freedom will always triumph over oppression.”

“Six days ago, Vladimir Putin of Russia wanted to shake the foundations of a free world, thinking he could bend it in a terrible way. But he miscalculated. He thought he could enter Ukraine and the world would collapse.” Biden says. “Instead, he has met with … a wall of power that he never expected or even imagined. He has met with the people of Ukraine and President Zelensky.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, who was apparently passionate about the show of support, joined First Lady Jill Biden on the porch of the House chamber.

Biden made it clear that the United States would protect “every inch” of NATO territory if Russia tried to expand beyond Ukraine, and he insisted on Western sanctions against Russia.

Biden applauded, “Putin is now more isolated from the world than he is.”

Congress has largely avoided the mask after the Union State, the CDC's guideline for change

“Obviously, he was like a world leader. He helped strengthen NATO and bring them together,” said Sheila Jackson-Lee, a U.S. envoy to D-Texas, about Biden’s tune for Russia.

“It was also very emotional for me,” Lee said of the scene with Marakova and the demonstration of support for Ukraine in the chamber. “I feel that emotion tonight, and I feel that the President felt that emotion, that he had respect for President Jelinsky, and that he would stand by him on behalf of the American people.”

3. Intensity of domestic agenda

Biden has also uncovered some significant fault lines in US politics surrounding domestic and economic policy. This was evident when he spoke of the Democrats’ coronavirus stimulant bill from last year.

“Unlike the প্রশাস 2 trillion tax cuts passed in the previous administration, it benefited the top 1% of Americans, the American Rescue Plan …,” Biden said, before being blocked by Republicans in the audience.

As Biden stopped and the Republicans roared, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, jumped from his seat with enthusiasm, apparently ready to lead a standing ovation.

The president reorganized and ended his sentence.

“… The American Rescue Plan helped working people and did not push anyone back,” Biden told Democrat Cheers. “And it works.”

Victoria Spartz, a native of Ukraine, filed a tearful petition to Biden: Don't 'embarrass' us

4. Bashful Brayer

“Tonight I want to pay tribute to someone who has dedicated his life to serving this country,” Biden said. “Justice Breyer, a veteran of the military, constitutional scholar, retired judge of the United States Supreme Court.”

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, now all eyes in the chamber are on him, the President recognizing him and placing his hand on his chest.

“Justice Brayer, thank you for your service. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Biden said. “I mean that.”

Biden told Brayer to get up, and did justice with shame. He put his hand on her chest again, then jokingly put both on her face, smiling all the time.

5. 13 of them

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Caused the most controversy in the State of the Union – and not because she wore a dress that she called “Drill Baby Drill.”

Boybert Sutu wears 'Drill Baby Drill' costumes, more than 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan's Pulout shout at Biden

Biden was talking about helping soldiers returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan who had fallen ill with toxic burns and cancer that would one day put them in “flagged coffins.”

Boebert yelled at Biden from the audience: “You kept 13 of them,” in reference to 13 flag-covered coffins from Afghanistan after the deadly and chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer.

“I think whenever you do that, regardless of who is doing it, under the direction of any president, or any party, it’s probably not right to do it,” Sen. Mike Brown, R-End, told Gadget Clock about Boebert’s comments.

“Rude, rude, absolutely disrespectful. There is a First Amendment but there is also decency and respect for the Commander-in-Chief of the United States and the President,” the D-Texas rep. Sheila Jackson Lee commented on the comment

“He is making a very sacred comment, a very personal comment. And to interrupt that moment, it simply reflects the irrational and insensitive and incompetent response of anyone who chooses to say it,” he added.

Boebert was overwhelmed by the Democrats’ kiss, and many Republicans in the chamber seemed to have a bad taste in his remarks based on their reaction.

Bonus moment

US Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. Republicans on the Isle chose to sit next to him during the State of the Union. U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, asked Manchin if they could sit together, and Manchin agreed. Manchin said the reason for the move was “to show the whole world that we stand behind Ukraine.”

Biden received congratulations from members on both sides of the corridor for saying that children need to be in school and that they no longer need masks.

