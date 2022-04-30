Biden’s student debt remarks in 2021 led White House staff to appease progressives, new book says



First in Fox: According to an upcoming book by two New York Times reporters, President Biden’s statements in Wisconsin last year sparked a war between moderate and progressive Democrats over student debt forgiveness and forced some in the White House to clear the president’s remarks.

An excerpt from an upcoming book by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns to Gadget Clock, “ It will not pass: Trump, Biden and America fight for the future Biden described the rocky reaction from the progressives after he made it clear that he was not open to the idea of ​​waiving a large student loan deal, especially for those attending Ivy League schools.

Speaking at a Milwaukee Town Hall in February 2021, Biden rejected an audience member’s request to his administration to waive at least $ 50,000 in student loans for Americans across the country.

“I will not let this happen,” Biden said. “It depends on whether you go to a private university or a public university.”

According to the book, Biden, who told members of the town hall audience that he was not interested in forgiving “billions upon billions of dollars in debt to Harvard and Yale and the people of Pennsylvania,” was apparently associated with “heavy debt to fancy universities.”

Biden’s remarks sent his staff, including Chief of Staff Ron Klein, into a spiral as they tried to change what the president had said in an attempt to appease the party’s progressive wing. The authors explain that Wing asked him to forgive him more than 10,000 10,000 which he originally promised.

Despite Biden’s own remarks, Klein, according to the book, “spoke privately with several congressional supporters of the debt cancellation to reassure them that his boss did not intend to take such a firm stand.”

The authors wrote, “A legislator who spoke to Ron Klein reminded him that at times Biden gets a little confused in his public statements.” “When a group of House progressives raised the issue again with Klein at a meeting several weeks later, trusted ally Biden’s remarks were cited as an error.”

“We fixed the next day, didn’t we?” Klein said of Biden’s remarks, in memory of a lawmaker who appeared in the book.

It was reported this week that Biden told members of Congress that he was looking at options for waiving student loans through executive action.

Earlier this week, the majority leader of the Senate Chuck Count DN.Y., suggests that Biden is coming close to canceling student loan loans of up to $ 50,000 for borrowers.

“I will continue to urge the president to take this important step. And I tell my colleagues, I think the president is moving towards us,” Schumer said from the Senate floor. “My discussions with him and his staff have been very fruitful over the last few years and I am hopeful that he will do the right thing. We are getting closer.”

Speaking about the debt repayment break, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Tuesday that executive action from the president is on the table.

“He will make a decision before the break is over,” Saki said. “Right now, it’s extended to August… and he’s looking at other executive options.”

Progressives are pressuring Biden to completely forgive the student loan debt through an executive order. They say that the crushing debt hanging over the heads of many college graduates is forcing them to delay major decisions in their lives and that student debt has an disproportionate impact on minorities.

Federal student loan disbursements were first stopped under former President Donald Trump in May 2020 in response to the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 epidemic shutdown. But as the economy emerged from the epidemic, Biden extended that break more than once after taking office, criticizing Republicans.

The book is scheduled to be published on May 3.

