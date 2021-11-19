Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Shows Interest in Term Limits

The literature, however, suggests that while both ideas have their pros and cons, the extension of the court is more controversial for both.

For example, some Liberal President Franklin D. Roosevelt Roosevelt’s “court-packing” proposal is opposed to violating the rules for changing the size of the court, which developed after the failure, as even a conservative senate and president could choose to extend and re-bend the court. That

“Because of this uncertainty, some who fundamentally disagree with aspects of the current Supreme Court jurisprudence feel that it is better to maintain the long-term legitimacy and independence of the judiciary than to open a court full of potentially dangerous and even authoritarian political movements,” the commission said in a statement.

In contrast, while revising a section that clarifies the argument against imposing a time limit on the Supreme Court, the discussion material also emphasizes that the idea of ​​stagnant, 18-year terms – opening a seat every two years – is supported by both. Liberal and conservative scholars.

Comparing how states and other countries handle their judiciary, the commission’s testimony shows that the American system in which federal Supreme Court justices serve a lifetime – means they can stay in office in their old age and thus open up space. Death is random and unpredictable so that some presidents get multiple appointments in one term and some do not – this is very unusual.

“The United States is the only major constitutional democracy in the world that does not have a retirement age or a fixed term limit for high court judges,” the literature said. “Democracies in the world have at least 27 deadlines for their constitutional courts. And for those who do not have a time limit, such as the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, specifically imposing an age limit.

Repetition of content also goes into significant depth about the various options for applying term limits. While there are still lifelong judges in the Supreme Court, the system involves a variety of phases – a process that can take one or two generations – and how to handle situations in which a judge may die or step down. Before their conditions are met.