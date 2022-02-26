Biden’s Supreme Court pick will promote ‘woke agenda’: Latino leader



The leader of a conservative Latino group said he was “strongly opposed” to President Biden. Supreme Court Choose a judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Because he has aggressively worked to promote a “weekly agenda.”

“Although no one doubts his intelligence and knowledge of the law, he has shown that he is willing to put forward his far-left views before the letter of the law and the constitution,” Alfonso Aguilar, president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Policy, told News Digital. “In order to strike the right balance between the constitutional branches of our government, there can be no other activist ideologue trying to push a particular political point of view into the Supreme Court of our country. “

Aguilar, who worked for the second Bush administration and is now promoting conservative values ​​in the Latino community, added: Throughout his career as an attorney and then as a federal judge, he has worked aggressively to advance a vigilante agenda. “

Biden announced Friday that he has chosen Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Brayer in the Supreme Court, fulfilling his campaign promise to nominate a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Jackson, 51, is currently sitting on the DC circuit Court of Appeal , Where Biden nominated him less than a year ago to take the seat of Attorney General Merrick Garland. He graduated from Harvard Law School and worked as a clerk for Brayer.

Jackson has long been considered a potential candidate for future Supreme Court seats in progressive circles – and progressives cheered the choice on Friday.

The left-leaning Latino group has issued a statement in support of Jackson, including the Latino Victory Project, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) And Voto Latino. They praised his ability and the opportunity to diversify the court.

“Judge Jackson is remarkably qualified for a seat on the Supreme Court,” said Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. “Just as important, his nomination represents a profound step towards creating a court that reflects the diversity of this country.”

He continued: “I clearly feel how proud I am when President Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor as the first Latina to be a Supreme Court judge. I am so happy for the millions of black women and little girls who I know are feeling the same way. Proud today. “

Jackson’s nomination is now going to the Senate Judiciary Committee for vetting and public hearing. Jackson will need 51 votes in the Senate to be confirmed in the Supreme Court.

