Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Temporarily Blocked, Foreshadowing Uphill Battle
A federal appeals panel on Saturday temporarily blocked new coronavirus vaccine orders for large businesses, signaling that the Biden administration may still have to face the onslaught in its biggest effort to tackle the virus in the U.S. workforce.
An adjournment issued by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Louisiana will not have immediate effect. The first major deadline in the new rules is December 5, when companies with at least 100 employees require unvaccinated employees to wear masks at home. Businesses have until January 4 to make covid vaccination mandatory or to start weekly testing of their workers.
But Saturday’s decision gave impetus to a broad coalition of opponents of the rule, who have argued it is unconstitutional. Businesses, religious groups, bar associations and several states, including Louisiana and Texas, filed the lawsuit in court on Friday, arguing that the administration had exceeded its authority.
It was unclear whether the suspension would be a procedural blow to the Biden administration or the first step in revoking the order.
At the heart of the legal challenge is the question of whether OSHA has exceeded its authority to issue rules and whether such an order must be passed by Congress. A similar issue arose in late 2016 when a Texas court suspended the Obama-era Labor Department rule, which would have made millions more Americans eligible for overtime pay. The Trump administration, which takes office next year, has said it will not abide by the overtime rules.
The lawsuit alleges that President Biden “set a legal policy” to significantly increase the number of Americans covered by the vaccination requirements and “then set binding rules that apply with the risk of large penalties.”
“It’s an excellent legislative act – and completely unrelated to OSHA’s own intent, which is to protect workplace safety,” the suit said. Nowhere in the OSHA’s competent legislation has Congress given it the power to end epidemics. “
Eleven Republican-led states, including Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah, filed separate lawsuits against the new rules Friday in the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis.
The Fifth Circuit Panel, in a brief order signed by the deputy clerk, said the judges were blocking the regulation “because the petitioners believe there are serious legal and constitutional issues with the order.” “The rule has been suspended pending further action by this court,” it said.
The two-page order directed the Biden administration to respond to the group’s request for a permanent restraining order by 5 p.m., Monday.
Seema Nanda, chief legal officer of the labor department, said in a statement that the government believes in the legal authority to issue orders regarding vaccination and testing.
“The Occupational Safety and Health Act clearly authorizes OSHA to act quickly in emergencies where the agency finds that workers are at serious risk and needs new standards to protect them,” Ms Nanda said.
“We are fully prepared to defend this standard in court,” she added.
After both parties file briefings, the court will decide whether to lift the temporary restraining order, allow the rule to proceed as planned, or issue a permanent restraining order. OSHA can then take the case to the Supreme Court.
“The protesters have to prove that this rule violates the constitution,” he said. Said Kluger, a founding partner of employment law firm Kluger Haley. “It’s a really difficult burden to accomplish,” he said, adding that “over the past few years, federal agencies have become increasingly aggressive about passing or drafting regulations.”
He cited the National Labor Relations Board’s rules for union elections as an example. But not all such attempts were accepted by the courts.
“The fight is not over and I will never stop opposing the unconstitutional excesses of this administrator!” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who challenged the order, The tweet said Saturday.
Mr. Paxton has previously called the Biden administration’s order a “gross abuse of federal power” and is one of the attorneys general to sue the administration over federal worker vaccine orders.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, He said in a tweet that it was a court decision It was a great victory for job creators and their employees. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also praised the court’s decision on Twitter. “The constitution will win,” he said Wrote. “Presidents are not above the law.”
But during the Obama administration, OSHA leader David Michaels described the court’s decision on Saturday as flawed, with political motives. “The activist court that refused to suspend Texas law that allows Bounty Hunters to sue anyone who assisted in the abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, has overturned the OSHA rule, which is clearly OSHA’s prerogative, to save lives and secure workplaces.”
