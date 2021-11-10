Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Temporarily Blocked, Foreshadowing Uphill Battle

A federal appeals panel on Saturday temporarily blocked new coronavirus vaccine orders for large businesses, signaling that the Biden administration may still have to face the onslaught in its biggest effort to tackle the virus in the U.S. workforce.

An adjournment issued by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Louisiana will not have immediate effect. The first major deadline in the new rules is December 5, when companies with at least 100 employees require unvaccinated employees to wear masks at home. Businesses have until January 4 to make covid vaccination mandatory or to start weekly testing of their workers.

But Saturday’s decision gave impetus to a broad coalition of opponents of the rule, who have argued it is unconstitutional. Businesses, religious groups, bar associations and several states, including Louisiana and Texas, filed the lawsuit in court on Friday, arguing that the administration had exceeded its authority.

It was unclear whether the suspension would be a procedural blow to the Biden administration or the first step in revoking the order.