First in Fox: The U.S. Department of Defense has spent nearly 6 million man-hours across the military implementing President Biden’s “left-wing social agenda,” Republicans said Monday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Millie responded in a January 6 letter to Sen. James Inhoff, R-Okla., A ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, after requesting information on total hours and money. DOD has spent new training across the military on climate change, extremism and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Millie’s response, obtained by Fox New Digital, revealed that in February, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Under Austin’s direction, 5.3 million hours and more than 5 535,000 have been spent discussing extremism “stand downs” or extremism.

“This is comparable to the need for periodic training of more than 2 hours per service member in a total force of 2.46 million members on average and other joint forces,” Millie wrote.

The letter further states that approximately 530,000 hours and $ 477,000 have been spent on new DEI training and more than 1,000 hours and $ 5,000 have been spent on coordinating DOD’s climate adaptation plans.

Inhof and 11 other Republicans in the Armed Services Committee issued a letter Monday accusing the DOD of targeting military members as relations with Russia and China deteriorate.

“We face real threats around the world, yet the Biden administration is focusing more on promoting its left-wing social agenda in the military rather than tackling China, Russia and Iran or developing effective counter-terrorism plans,” the senators said in a letter to Fox. News Digital. “Our military is not an extremist organization, and our service members are, above all, good people, dedicated, loyal patriots.”

Lawmakers also cited a December report by the DOD which revealed that “less than 100” military members had been involved in banned extremist activity in the past year, meaning that for every instance of extremism found in the military, service members spent roughly 54,000 hours training in extremism.

“We are concerned that so much training time and taxpayer money was being devoted to a biased, political agenda rather than recruiting, training and equipping the deadly forces we need to save this country,” they continued. “The primary task of the Department of Defense is to protect Americans from foreign threats. If the Biden administration does not prioritize this, we will use all of our disposal tools, including the annual Defense Approval Bill, to ensure that.”

In addition to Inhof, the letter was signed by Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Republican Sense, Dave Fisher of Nebraska, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Roundes of South Dakota, Johnny Ernst of Iowa, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Knorr of Alaska Tommy Tuberville, Alabama.