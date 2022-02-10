Sports

Big 12 fines Texas $25,000 for fans storming court

The Big 12 on Wednesday fined Texas $ 25,000 and issued a public reprimand as penalty for fans storming the court after the No. 20 Longhorns beat No. 8 Kansas.

Hundreds of fans rushed onto the court after Texas won 79-76 on Monday night.

Host schools “have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Texas forward Tre Mitchell, center, celebrates with fans as they storm the court after Texas' win over Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Texas forward Tre Mitchell, center, celebrates with fans as they storm the court after Texas’ win over Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo / Eric Gay)

“In this instance, the execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel,” Bowlsby said.

Kansas coach Bill Self didn’t seem bothered by it. He was asked after the game if his team had any trouble leaving the court as fans rushed in.

“No, it’s fine,” Self said.

