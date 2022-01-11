Big allegation of Pakistan’s PM, said – Minorities are being targeted in India, it is a threat to regional peace

Imran Khan tweeted on Monday, “The query arises whether or not the BJP authorities helps this name of extremists.” He urged the worldwide group to draw this consideration and take motion towards the Modi authorities.

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan, who has failed to cease the continual assaults towards Hindus and Christians, has spewed venom towards India. Imran Khan said that the Modi authorities has stored silent on the decision of ‘genocide of minorities, particularly 200 million Muslims’ in the assembly of extremist Hindus held in December.

Imran Khan tweeted on Monday, “The query arises whether or not the BJP authorities helps this name of extremists.” He urged the worldwide group to draw this consideration and take motion towards the Modi authorities.

The Pakistan PM accused the BJP-led authorities of focusing on minorities in India, saying the extremist agenda “is a actual and current threat to peace in our area”.

Final month, Pakistan’s overseas ministry summoned the Excessive Commissioner in cost of India and expressed concern over alleged hate speeches supposed to incite violence towards minorities at a convention in Haridwar. Pakistan conveyed to the Indian facet that the civil society and a part of the individuals of the nation have considered the alleged hate speeches with severe concern.

Pakistan’s Overseas Ministry then said that it was “extraordinarily condemnable” that no regret or motion was taken from the Indian authorities on those that talked concerning the bloodbath at this occasion.

Allow us to inform that a three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ was organized in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, the place a entire bunch of hate speeches focusing on the Muslim group had been seen. The Dharma Sansad was organized by Yati Narasimhanand, the priest of the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that the audio system concerned gave hate speeches towards Muslims. Politics has heated up in the nation relating to this matter.