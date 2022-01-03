Big Bash League Aaron Finch hit 50 3 bowlers took 9 wickets in 71 run Melbourne Renegades won after 6 match Glenn Maxwell Melbourne Stars lost 5th match

In the 33rd match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Melbourne Renegades defeated Melbourne Stars by 5 wickets. Melbourne Renegades have won the tournament after 6 matches. At the same time, this is the fifth defeat of Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars this season. After this match, they have slipped down in the points table, while Melbourne Renegades have gained 2 places. He has 11 points in 8 matches. Melbourne Stars have 9 points from the same number of matches.

Aaron Finch, captain and spinner Nick Maddinson, fast bowler Reece Topley and Kane Richardson played an important role in this victory of Melbourne Renegades. Kane Richardson was adjudged player of the match. Maddinson, Topley and Richardson all took 3 wickets each. Maddinson 20, Topley 27 and Richardson 24 runs for these wickets. All three bowled 4-4 overs.

Glenn Maxwell, one of Australia’s finest all-rounders in the limited overs format, could not do much in this match. He could only score 7 runs in 9 balls. He bowled 3 overs but could not take a single wicket.

Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bat in this match. Melbourne Stars got all out on the last ball of the 20th over. He scored 126 runs. Travis Dean scored 32 runs, Hilton Cartwright scored 41 runs, Charlie Wakim scored 12 and Kais Ahmed scored 10 runs. Chasing the target, Melbourne Renegades won the match by scoring 129 runs for 5 wickets in 18 overs.

Aaron Finch scored the highest 50 runs for him. He hit 3 fours and 2 sixes during his 40-ball innings. Apart from him, Shaun Marsh scored 21, Mackenzie Harvey scored 23 not out and James Seymour scored 17 not out.

Tom O’Connell took 2 wickets for 11 runs in 2 overs for Melbourne Stars. Apart from Tom, Ahmed Daniyal, Kais Ahmed and Haris Rauf took one wicket each.