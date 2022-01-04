Big Bash League Aaron Hardie Ashton Agar Andrew Tye Australian players hit runs 160 strike rate Preity Zinta bowler reached top RCB all-rounder 50 go vain

Perth Scorchers have 29 points from 9 matches. This is his 8th win this season. Sydney Sixers are at number two. He has 23 points in 9 matches. Perth Scorchers’ Andrew Toy has topped the list of highest wicket-takers in BBL 2021-22.

In the 34th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by 10 runs. In this match played at Carrara Oval, Queensland, Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat.

He scored 143 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Due to the sharp bowling of Andrew Toy and Tymal Mills, chasing the target, Sydney Sixers were able to score 133 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Perth Scorchers remain at number one in the Big Bash League (BBL 2021-22) points table.

Perth Scorchers have 29 points from 9 matches. This is his 8th win this season. Sydney Sixers are at number two. He has 23 points in 9 matches. At the same time, Andrew Toy of Perth Scorchers has reached the top of the list of highest wicket takers in BBL 2021-22.

Toy has 16 wickets in 9 matches. Andrew Toy has also been a part of Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sydney Sixers’ Hayden Kerr is at number two. Kerr has 15 wickets.

Perth Scorchers’ innings did not start well either. He lost the wicket of Cameron Bancroft in the first ball of the third over. After this, Kurtis Pietersen and Colin Munro put on 47 runs for the second wicket.

Kurtis Pietersen was dismissed after scoring 27 runs in 25 balls. However, Perth Scorchers then lost 3 more wickets within 7 runs. At one point Perth Scorchers’ score was 69 for 5 in 12.5 overs.

Ashton Agar and Aaron Hardy then shared a 31-ball 49-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Australian spinner Agar was dismissed for 29 runs in 20 balls. Australian all-rounder Hardy scored 45 runs in 24 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes. Aaron Hardy was also named player of the match.

Hayden Kerr took 4 wickets for 32 runs for Sydney Sixers. Sydney Sixers also got off to a bad start. He had lost the first wicket on the third ball itself. The team’s account was not even opened then. Not only this, he had lost 4 wickets within 21 balls.

Till then only 16 runs were added to the account of Sydney Sixers. After this, Daniel Christian, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli in the IPL, took one end and made a brilliant fifty. He scored 73 runs in 61 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes. However, their hard work went in vain.