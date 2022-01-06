BIG BASH LEAGUE Australian all-rounder Matthew Short hit 50 in 36 ball Peter Siddle took 5 wickets Adelaide Strikers recorded biggest win against Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Short has reached the top-5 in terms of scoring the most runs this season of the tournament. He has so far scored 265 runs in 9 matches at an average of 33.12. His highest score is 73 not out. He has hit 20 fours and 7 sixes in the tournament so far.

In the 35th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Adelaide Strikers defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 7 wickets on 5 January 2022. With this he also achieved the biggest win (in terms of balls remaining) of the tournament this season.

Not only this, Adelaide Strikers have got this victory after 6 matches. Australian all-rounder Matthew Short and captain Peter Siddle played an important role in his victory. Matthew Short completed his fifty in 36 balls. He scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes.

As a result, Adelaide Strikers chased down the target 29 balls in advance. Earlier, Brisbane Heat held the record for winning the most balls remaining. He defeated Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets with 19 balls to spare in a match at the Karara Oval ground on 13 December 2021.

Talking about the match, in this match played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Strikers won the toss and decided to bowl. Going to bat first, Hobart Hurricanes were all out for 126 runs in 19.5 overs.

Adelaide Strikers won the match by making 129 for 3 in 15.1 overs. Earlier, D’Arcy Short scored 32 runs for Hobart Hurricanes. Apart from him, Tim David contributed 28 runs, Ben McDermott 11, Peter Handscomb 14 and Mitchell Owen contributed 16 runs.

Captain Peter Siddle took 5 wickets for 23 runs in 3.5 overs for Adelaide Strikers. Peter Siddle is the first bowler to take 5 wickets in a match this season of the Big Bash League.

He reached number two in the list of highest wicket takers this season. He has taken 16 wickets in 9 matches. Top-ranked Andrew Toy also has 16 wickets, but his economy is better than Siddle.