Big Bash League Australian Cricketer Jason Sangha Takes Sydney Thunder To Win Holds Record of Second Youngest First Class Century After Sachin Tendulkar

Australian cricketer Jason Sangha scored his first class century at the age of 18. At the same time, Sachin Tendulkar did this feat on 11 December 1988.

Sydney Thandar defeated Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs in the 28th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021. Indian-origin Australian player Jason Sangha was the hero of this win for Sydney. He played an unbeaten 91 off 55 balls. He hit 6 fours and 6 sixes in this innings. He was also adjudged man of the match for his brilliant batting.

Let us tell you that 22-year-old Jason Jaskirat Singh Sangha is an emerging cricketer from Australia. He is also the former captain of the Australia Under-19 team. He also holds the record for making a first class century as the second youngest player. At the top of this matter is the Indian legend and Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket.

Record is registered in the name of Sachin Tendulkar

Sangha had scored a century in the warm-up match before the Ashes series in 2017-18. He achieved this feat at the age of 18. Australian cricketer Jason Sangha has become the second player in the world after Sachin Tendulkar to score the youngest century against England.

On 11 December 1988, Sachin Tendulkar scored the first century of his first-class career. Sachin made this record at the age of 15 years and 231 days. This Ranji Trophy match was being played between Mumbai and Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium. At that time the command of Mumbai was in the hands of Lalchand Rajput and this was Sachin’s first first class match.

What is the status of BBL 2021-22 points table?

Let us tell you that this was Sydney Thandar’s fourth win in 7 matches. They are fourth in the points table of this 8-team tournament with 16 points. At the same time, this was the sixth defeat of Adelaide Strikers in 7 matches. This team is in 7th place with 8 points. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades have 5 points and they are in the last ie 8th place.

Sydney Sixers are on top with 21 points after winning 6 out of 7 matches. Perth Scorchers have also won 6 matches and lost one. They also have 21 points but due to net run rate they are in second place. Hobart Hurricanes (17) are third, Brisbane Heat (10) fifth and Melbourne Stars (10) sixth.