Big Bash League Australian Legendary bowler Craig McDermott son Ben McDermott create history in Tournament 1st batsman in history of BBL 2 consecutive 100s

In the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Ben McDermott, son of Australian legend Craig McDermott, created history in batting on 29 December 2021. He scored a century in 53 balls. This is his second consecutive century this season. Right-handed wicket-keeper batsman Ben McDermott had scored an unbeaten 110 off 60 balls against the Adelaide Strikers in the previous match.

Ben McDermott is the first batsman to score two consecutive centuries in the BBL. Not only this, this is his third century in BBL. He is the first batsman in the history of BBL to score 3 centuries. Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Renegades by 85 runs on the back of Ben McDermott’s century. Ben McDermott scored 127 runs in 65 balls. He hit 6 sixes and as many fours during his storm.

Ben McDermott has reached number one in the list of highest run scorers of this season of BBL. He has scored 353 runs in 5 matches at an average of 88.25. He also holds the record for hitting the most number of fours and sixes this season. Ben McDermott has hit 21 sixes and 28 fours so far.

Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to bowl in this match played at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium. Electing to bat first, Hobart Hurricanes scored 206 for 5 in 20 overs. Apart from Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb scored 24 runs. The team of Melbourne Renegades, chasing the target, was reduced to 121 runs in 15.5 overs.

Nepal’s young spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also played an important role in this victory of Hobart. He took 3 wickets for 32 runs in 3.5 overs. Apart from him, Thomas Rogers took 3 wickets for 24 runs in 3 overs.

This is the third consecutive win for the Hobart Hurricanes this season. After this win, Hobart Hurricanes reached number three in the points table of BBL 2021-22. He has 17 points in 7 matches. Sydney Sixers are at the top and Perth Scorchers at number two.

Ben McDermott’s father Craig John McDermott was a great fast bowler of his time. He played 71 Tests and 138 One Day Internationals for Australia in his 12 year long career.

Craig McDermott also played in 174 First Class and 176 List A matches. He took a total of 1425 wickets (291 in Tests, 203 in One Day Internationals, 677 in First Class cricket and 254 in List A) during his career.