Big Bash League Australian Pacer Gurinder Sandhu Takes Hattrick Sydney Thunder Beats Perth Scorchers Delivered Pizza in Teenage to get Earnings

Every day a new hero emerges in the Big Bash League. Indian-origin Australian pacer Gurinder Sandhu, who took 4 wickets for Sydney Thunder in the 38th match, grabbed everyone’s attention. They have even delivered pizza to feed their stomach.

Sydney Thunder defeated Perth Scorchers by 6 wickets in the 38th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. However, in this match, table topper Perth has to face defeat by the DLS system. But Indian-origin Australian bowler Gurinder Sandhu was the star in this win for Sydney. Who took 4 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs.

Not only this, Gurinder Sandhu took a hat-trick in this match. This is his third hat-trick in Australian domestic cricket. Earlier, in Australia’s domestic one-day cricket, he has also won two hat-tricks. This was his first hat-trick in BBL. He achieved this feat by taking a hat-trick in the last two balls of the third over and the first two balls of the fourth over of his spell.

Playing first in this match, Perth scored 133 runs for 9 wickets in 18 overs. Bancroft top scored with 30 runs. While bowling brilliantly, Gurinder Sandhu showed the four players of Perth the way to the pavilion. In reply Sydney Thunder scored 137 runs in 17 overs losing 4 wickets and won the match by 6 wickets.

Gurinder Sandhu was also adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling. He has so far taken 6 wickets in 5 matches in this tournament. In his debut season too, he was the third highest wicket-taker for Thunder with 10 wickets.

Sydney won their sixth out of 9 matches by defeating the top-ranked Perth Scorchers in this match. They now have 22 points and are present in the third place in the points table.

Sandhu was born in Punjab, pizza delivery to feed his stomach

Gurinder Sandhu is an Australian fast bowler who was born in the state of Punjab, India. It is also said about him that he has even delivered pizza to feed his stomach in his youth. In 2015, he became the first Australian player of Indian origin to make his ODI debut. His debut match was against India only.

In his debut match against India, he also took his first ODI wicket in the form of Ajinkya Rahane. Since then he has been able to play only 2 ODI matches for his country. In IPL also he has played 3 matches for Delhi Capitals in which one wicket is registered in his name. Sandhu has not been seen in IPL since 2015.