Big Bash League England batsman Ian Cockbain scored 170 strike rate Australian bowler Peter Siddle Adelaide Strikers 4th straight win Sydney Sixers loss

Adelaide Strikers are actually at quantity 4 within the Big Bash League 2021-22 factors desk. He has 28 factors in 14 matches. On the prime are the Perth Scorchers. He has 38 factors in 13 matches. Sydney Sixers are at quantity two.

Within the 52nd match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Adelaide Strikers defeated Sydney Sixers by 8 wickets. That is his fifth greatest win of this match by way of wickets. Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Strikers with 15 balls to spare. On this sense, that is his twelfth greatest win of this season.

On this victory of Adelaide Strikers, its prime order batsman Ian Cockbain performed an essential position. England batsman Ian Cockbain scored runs at a strike rate of 170. He scored an unbeaten 71 in 42 balls with the assistance of 5 fours and 4 sixes. He was additionally adjudged participant of the match. Other than him, Jonathan Wells of Australia scored 27 not out in 23 balls. He hit 3 fours throughout his innings.

That is the fourth consecutive win this season for the Adelaide Strikers, led by Australian bowler Peter Siddle. He needed to face defeat by 5 wickets by the hands of Melbourne Stars within the match performed on 10 January 2022. Nonetheless, it then defeated Brisbane Warmth by 71 runs on 12 January. They beat Perth Scorchers by 6 wickets on 14 January after which on 15 January they beat Melbourne Stars by 23 runs.

Speaking about this match performed on the Adelaide Oval floor, Sydney Sixers gained the toss and determined to bat. He scored 161 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, Adelaide Strikers made 145 for two wickets in 17.3 overs and gained the match. Australia’s Justin Avendano scored probably the most runs for the Sydney Sixers.

Justin Avendano scored 52 runs in 29 balls with the assistance of 1 4 and 5 sixes. He accomplished his fifty in 27 balls. Nonetheless, his innings was ruined by Ian Cockbain.

Opener Matt Ranshaw additionally scored a half-century for Adelaide Strikers. He scored 50 runs in 31 balls with the assistance of seven fours. Fawad Ahmed of Adelaide Strikers took 3 wickets for 16 runs in 4 overs. Peter Siddle additionally took 2 wickets.