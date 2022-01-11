BIG BASH LEAGUE England wicketkeeper Joe Clarke smashed bowlers in Australia Melbourne Stars won after 4 matches Rashid Khan Adelaide Strikers lost 8th match

(*4*)Within the match performed at Melbourne Cricket Floor, Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl. Coming to bat first, Adelaide Strikers scored 139 for 9 in 20 overs.

Melbourne Stars beat Adelaide Strikers by 5 wickets in the forty third match of Huge Bash League 2021-22. England wicketkeeper Joe Clarke performed an vital function in this victory of Melbourne Stars.

Joe Clarke accomplished his fifty in 36 balls. Not solely this, Joe Clarke reached quantity six in the checklist of highest run-scorers in the Huge Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. Joe Clarke has thus far scored 286 runs in 8 matches at a median of 35.75. He was additionally adjudged participant of the match.

Melbourne Stars acquired this win after 4 matches. On the identical time, that is the 8th defeat of the Adelaide Strikers this season. He’s on the final quantity in the factors desk of the event. He has performed 10 matches thus far and has 13 factors.

Melbourne Stars have performed 9 matches thus far. On this, he has won 4 matches, whereas he has to face defeat in 5. He has 14 factors. He’s at quantity 7 in the factors desk. Perth Scorchers are on prime with 33 factors from 11 matches. Sydney Thunder are second with 30 factors in 11 matches.

He scored 68 runs in 56 balls with the assistance of 5 fours and a six. Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly and wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen contributed 12, 13 and 14 runs respectively. Rashid Khan remained unbeaten on 7 runs in 4 balls.

Haris Rauf, Kais Ahmed, captain Adam Zampa took 2-2 wickets for Melbourne Stars. Brody Sofa and Clint Hinchliffe took one wicket every.

Chasing the goal, Melbourne Stars scored 140 runs for five wickets in 19.1 overs and won the match. Melbourne Stars did not have begin. He lost his first wicket on the rating of seven runs.

After this Nick Larkin, Joe Burns additionally couldn’t play a giant innings. Each returned to the pavilion after scoring 2 and three runs respectively. Nonetheless, opener Joe Clarke remained at one finish. He scored 83 runs in 58 balls with the assistance of three fours and 4 sixes.

When Joe Clarke was dismissed, Melbourne Stars needed to rating 9 runs in 7 balls to win. Kais Ahmed, who got here in his place, leveled the rating by hitting a six off the primary ball of Matthew Quick. Matthew Quick’s subsequent ball goes large and Melbourne Stars won the match.