Big Bash League Father Craig McDermott took 1400 plus wickets now son Ben McDermott waved in batting top-5 Run scorer Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Ben McDermott played a big role in the Hobart Hurricanes victory. He was also adjudged player of the match. He scored 110 not out off 60 balls with the help of 12 fours and 5 sixes. So far this season 4 batsmen have scored centuries in the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes won a big win against Adelaide Strikers in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League’s 11th season i.e. BBL 2021-22. With this win, she reached number three in the points table of the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes now have 14 points with 3 wins in 6 matches. In this case Perth Scorchers is on top. He has 21 runs in 6 matches with 6 wins. At the same time, Sydney Sixers is at number two. He has 17 runs in 6 matches.

So far this season of the tournament, only 4 batsmen have scored centuries. Apart from McDermott, these include Michelle Marsh, Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell. Ben McDermott is the seventh player to have more than one century in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ben McDermott is second in terms of making the tournament’s best personal score this season. Above him is Colin Munro. Ben McDermott has reached number four in the list of highest run scorers this season. He has scored 226 runs in 4 matches at an average of 75.33. On top of this is Josh Philippe. Philip has 295 runs in 6 matches.

The special thing is that Ben McDermott’s father Craig John McDermott was a legendary fast bowler of his time. He played 71 Tests and 138 One Day Internationals for Australia in his 12 year long career.

Craig McDermott also played in 174 First Class and 176 List A matches. He took a total of 1425 wickets (291 in Tests, 203 in One Day Internationals, 677 in First Class cricket and 254 in List A) during his career.

In this match played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Adelaide Strikers won the toss and elected to bat. Adelaide Strikers scored 175 for 5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Hobart Hurricanes’ team scored 176 runs for 3 wickets in 18.3 overs and won the match. Hobart lost its first wicket for 19 runs. After this, Ben McDermott and D’Arcy Short put on 81 runs for the second wicket.

D’Arcy Short was dismissed after scoring 37 runs. He was made his victim by Peter Siddle. Harry Brooke, who came in place of D’Arcy Short, was dodged by Rashid Khan. He had to return to the pavilion on a personal score of 6 runs.

Earlier, Adelaide Strikers had a poor start too. He lost the first wicket on the score of 7 runs. After this, Jake Weatherald shared 118 runs for the second wicket with Matt Renshaw.

Jake Weatherd was dismissed for 51 off 43 balls. Renshaw scored 63 runs in 41 balls. Apart from them Jonathan Wells and Thomas Kelly scored 17 and 28 respectively. Riley Meredith took 3 wickets for Hobart Hurricanes. Thomas Rogers and Nathan Ellis also managed to take 1-1 wickets.