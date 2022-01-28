Big Bash League Final Perth Scorchers Becomes Champion Fourth Time Beats Sydney Sixers by 79 Runs

Perth Scorchers have captured the Big Bash League 11 (BBL 11) title. In the final match, the Ashton Turner-led team defeated Sydney Sixers by 79 runs. With this win, Perth Scorchers have achieved the distinction of becoming the champions of the Big Bash League for the fourth time. Perth has become the first team to win this title four times.

Playing first in the final match, Perth Scorchers scored 171 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, the entire team of Sydney Sixers was all out for 92 runs in 16.2 overs. Andrew Tye took three wickets for 15 runs in 3 overs and Jhye Richardson took two wickets for 20 runs in 3.2 overs.

In this match, Perth made a comeback after losing four wickets for 25 runs. After losing the toss, the team that opted to bat first had a poor start. Perth lost 4 wickets for just 25 runs in 6 overs of powerplay. But after this, thanks to captain Ashton Turner’s 54 off 35 balls and Laurie Evans’ unbeaten 76 off 41 balls, the team managed to post a score of 171 for 6 in 20 overs.

After this, the Perth bowlers took charge and started giving shocks to the Sixers from the beginning. Jason Behrendorff got the first breakthrough by dismissing Hayden Kerr in the second over. After this, Nicholas Bertus got out on the last ball of the fifth over and Daniel Hughes scored 42 runs on the last ball of the seventh over.

After this, none of the Sydney batsmen could stay on the pitch and wickets started falling at frequent intervals. On the score of 77 runs, the team lost the 6th, 7th and 8th wickets. Soon the entire team of Sydney Sixers was all out for 92 runs.

It is worth noting that the team of Perth Scorchers has won the Big Bash League title for the fourth time. Prior to this, Perth’s team became champions in the third, fourth and sixth seasons of the league. After a five-year hiatus, the Scorchers have once again captured the title under Ashton Turner.