Big Bash League Glenn Maxwell 1st cricketer BBL history score 150 runs defeating Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne Stars also created history

Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell, retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore within the Indian Premier League (IPL), made a splash within the Big Bash League on 19 January 2022. He performed an unbeaten 154 runs in 64 balls with the assistance of twenty-two fours and 4 sixes.

He turned the primary cricketer to score 150 runs within the history of Big Bash League. Earlier than him, the report of scoring essentially the most runs in a single match of Big Bash League was within the title of Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis performed an unbeaten 147 in 79 balls with the assistance of 13 fours and eight sixes within the match towards Sydney Sixers on 12 January 2022.

Other than Glenn Maxwell, his staff Melbourne Stars also created history on this match. Melbourne Stars scored 273 for two in 20 overs. That is the very best score by a staff within the history of Big Bash League.

Earlier this report was held by Sydney Thunder. Sydney Thunder scored 232 runs for five wickets in 20 overs towards Sydney Sixers within the match performed in Adelaide on 22 January 2021.

Speaking in regards to the match performed at Melbourne Cricket Floor on 19 January 2022, Hobart Hurricanes gained the toss and determined to bowl. Electing to bat first, Melbourne Stars scored 273 for two in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, Hobart Hurricanes might solely handle 167 runs for six wickets in 20 overs.

Brody Sofa took 3 wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs for Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Stars have performed 14 matches to date this season. On this, he has gained 7 matches, whereas he has misplaced in the identical variety of matches. He has 26 factors. He’s at quantity six within the factors desk of the match.

Thus Melbourne Stars gained by 106 runs. That is the third greatest win by way of runs within the Big Bash League 2021-22. General, that is the seventh greatest win by way of runs within the Big Bash League. Glenn Maxwell is also within the fingers of Melbourne Stars in BBL 2021-22.