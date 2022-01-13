Big Bash League Glenn Maxwell stormy fifty Pakistan Haris Rauf Afghanistan Qais Ahmed wreak havoc Melbourne Stars register biggest win against Melbourne Renegades

Within the forty eighth match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Melbourne Stars defeated Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets with the assistance of a stormy fifty from Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Melbourne Stars received the match with 33 balls to spare.

Together with this, he additionally held the report of profitable essentially the most balls remaining on this season of Big Bash League (BBL). He broke the report of Melbourne Renegades solely. Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Warmth with 30 balls to spare in a match performed on 6 January 2022.

On this match performed at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium, Melbourne Renegades workforce received the toss and elected to bat. His resolution didn’t show to be very proper. Melbourne Renegades workforce might solely handle 122 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

For Melbourne Stars, Haris Rauf of Pakistan took 2 for 28, Kas Ahmed of Afghanistan took 2 for 15 and Adam Zampa took 2 for 18. Solely two batsmen might contact the double figures for Melbourne Renegades.

Aaron Finch of Melbourne Renegades was dismissed for 45 runs in 44 balls with the assistance of three fours and a six. On the identical time, 19-year-old Australian batsman Jake Fraser scored 32 runs in 39 balls with the assistance of two fours.

Chasing the goal, Melbourne Stars received the match by scoring 123 for 4 in 14.3 overs. Melbourne Stars did not have a very good begin both. He misplaced his 2 wickets on the rating of 15 runs in 8 balls. Nevertheless, Glenn Maxwell held on to at least one finish. He remained unbeaten on 68.

He hit 8 fours and a six throughout his 45-ball knock. Maxwell accomplished his fifty in 38 balls. After this, he scored 17 runs within the subsequent 7 balls and gave the workforce victory. Maxwell was additionally adjudged participant of the match.

With this win, Melbourne Stars reached quantity 5 within the factors desk. He has 18 factors in 11 matches. Maybellern Renegades is on the final spot. After taking part in twelve matches, he has 15 factors in his account. On the high is the Perth Scorchers. He has 37 factors in 12 matches. Sydney Thunder is at quantity two. He has 31 factors in 12 matches.