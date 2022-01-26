Big Bash League Hayden Kerr scored 98 Runs Virat Kohli all-rounder Sean Abbott hits 200 Strike Rate Sydney Sixers 5th time in final

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard: Adelaide Strikers scored 167 for 4 in 20 overs. Sydney Sixers secured their place in the final by scoring 170 for 6 in 20 overs.

In the Challenger match of the Big Bash League 2022, Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by 4 wickets. With this, he confirmed his place in the final to be held on 28 January 2022. He will now face Perth Scorchers in the final.

The Perth Scorchers are three-time champions. This is his fourth final. At the same time, defending champion Sydney Sixers have made it to the final of the tournament for the 5th time. She has become champion twice till now. He won the BBL trophy for the last two consecutive times.

In this victory of Sydney Sixers, its opener Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott, who was part of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2015, played an important role.

Abbott scored 41 runs in 20 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes. At the same time, Hayden Kerr scored an unbeaten 98 in 58 balls with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes. He hit the winning boundary off the last ball of the match. He was adjudged player of the match.

In this very exciting match played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Sydney Sixers won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Adelaide Strikers scored 167 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Sydney Sixers won the match by scoring 170 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Adelaide Strikers had a very poor start. They lost 3 wickets for 21 runs in 3.4 overs. After this, Jonathan Wells took over the innings from Ian Cockbain.

Both took the Adelaide Strikers’ score past 100. Both shared a partnership of 87 runs in 64 balls for the fourth wicket. Cockbain was dismissed for 48 runs in 42 balls with the help of 2 fours and 2 sixes. Wells then shared an unbeaten 63 off 34 balls for the 5th wicket with Matt Ranshaw.

The start of the Sydney Sixers, chasing the target, was also not good. He lost the first wicket on the second ball of the third over. Then only 7 runs were added to the team’s account. Even after this, wickets kept falling at regular intervals, but Hayden Kerr kept one end.

At one point the Sydney Sixers’ score was 101 for 4 in 14.1 overs. Hayden Kerr then shared a 30-ball 55-run partnership with Sean Abbott for the fifth wicket. However, in the 17th over, the team’s score was 133 for 4 wickets.

They needed 35 runs in 3 overs to win. He needed 12 runs in the last over. Sean Abbott In the very first ball of the 20th over, Abbott was sent to the pavilion by Harry Conway. Ben Dwarshuis was also run out on the very next ball.

After this, Hayden Kerr scored a six off the fourth ball, 2 runs in the fifth ball and then four fours to give victory to his team. Sean Abbott also took 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Harry Conway took 2 for 37 and Henry Thrampton took 2-2 for 40 for Adelaide Strikers. Captain Peter Siddle took one wicket for 28 runs. He sent Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques to the pavilion.