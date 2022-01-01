Big Bash League Kaviya Maran former player Mitchell Marsh all-round performance take wicket hit stormy fifty Watch Video

Big Bash League 53th Match Rating: Brisbane Warmth received the toss and elected to bat. He scored 155 for 7 in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, Perth Scorchers received the match by scoring 156 runs for 4 wickets in 18.4 overs.

Within the 53rd match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Warmth by 6 wickets. That is his eleventh win in his 14th match within the match. He’s already on the prime. Now the distinction of factors between him and the second-placed Sydney Sixers has develop into 10.

Sydney Sixers have 31 factors in 13 matches. Then again, Perth Scorchers have 41 factors from 14 matches. Sydney Thunder is at quantity three. He additionally has 31 factors in 13 matches. Nevertheless, his web run charge is lower than that of Sydney Sixers.

That is Brisbane Warmth’s fifth loss in a row this season. He has performed 13 matches up to now. Out of those, he has received solely 3, whereas he has to face defeat in 10. He has 15 marks. He’s at quantity 7 within the factors desk.

Speaking concerning the 53rd match performed at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium, Brisbane Warmth received the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, he scored 155 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the goal, Perth Scorchers received the match by scoring 156 runs for 4 wickets in 18.4 overs. Opener Max Arthur Bryant scored 81 runs in 56 balls with the assistance of seven fours and 4 sixes for Brisbane Warmth, however the all-round performance of Perth Scorchers’ Mitchell Marsh spoiled his arduous work.

Mitchell Marsh was part of Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He has additionally been part of Pune Warriors India and Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL.

He took one wicket for 26 runs within the first 3 overs within the match towards Brisbane Warmth. After this, got here to bat at quantity three and scored 59 runs in 34 balls with the assistance of 6 fours and three sixes. He accomplished his fifty in 29 balls. That is his thirteenth fifty within the Big Bash League. He reached joint quantity 10 by way of scoring essentially the most fifties within the Big Bash League.