Big Bash League Match Postponed Due To Covid-19 Reasons England Team Will Play Without Coach in 4th Ashes Test Against Australia in Sydney

Corona cases have started increasing once again around the world. The virus has knocked again in cricket too. Where a total of 8 people have been found infected in the current Ashes series so far. At the same time, the match scheduled for Thursday in Australia’s domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL) has also been postponed after getting Corona cases.

Let us tell you that today’s match of Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars to be held at Marvell Stadium in Melbourne on 30th December has been postponed. All players and staff members were tested for PCI after a member of the Stars support staff was found to be corona infected. The report of these tests is not possible to come till the start of the match.

As a result, the match between the Stars and the Scorchers was postponed. Big Bash League gave this information on its official Twitter handle. The tweet read, ‘Tonight’s match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers has been postponed. The report of a support staff of Stars has come corona positive.

It is further written in the tweet that, ‘This afternoon a staff member of Starl was found to be corona infected. All the players of the stars and all the people who came in contact with the infected staff member were tested for PCR. Whose results are awaited. The league will announce the new date of this match as soon as possible.

At the same time, a total of 8 people have been found corona infected so far in the ongoing Ashes series in Australia. The latest case pertains to match referee David Boon. Former Australia cricketer has been found corona infected. After which he will not be involved in the fourth Test starting on January 5 in Sydney. Steve Bernard will be the match referee in the Sydney Test in his place.

England team will land without coach

Let us tell you that from December 27, regular corona test is being conducted for the players of both the teams and all the support staff. In this, a total of 8 people (3 of support staff and 4 members of the family) have been found infected so far. England head coach Chris Silverwood has also been found infected in this list. They are currently quarantined in Melbourne and in Sydney, the England team will take the field without a coach.

Both the teams are to leave for Sydney on Friday. The teams will travel to Sydney by chartered flight and the entire hotel has been reserved for them. So far Australia is leading 3-0 in the Ashes series. England have lost the series in the five-match series but without a coach, the challenge of saving the honor in the fourth Test will definitely be in front of the guests.

The match between Miami and San Antonio has also been postponed by the NBA due to Corona cases and player injuries. Because even eight players were not available to play. This is the tenth match postponed this season due to Corona-related matters. Their next dates have not been announced yet. Cases of corona have been reported in almost every team of the NBA. As of Wednesday evening, about 119 players are in isolation. The league has reduced the quarantine time to five days for players found positive.