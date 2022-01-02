Big Bash League Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan Pacer Takes 3 Wickets in His First Over Of Debut Match Sydney Thunder Completes Winning Hattrick

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain, making his debut in the Big Bash League, took an over hat-trick in his very first over. Thanks to his scintillating performance, Sydney Thunder also scored a hat-trick of victory.

Sydney Thunder defeated Adelaide Strikers by 28 runs in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. Sydney bowler Mohammad Hasnain was the center of attraction in this match. This was the first BBL match of this 19-year-old pacer of Pakistan. He took three wickets in the first over of the first match.

Hasnain made his BBL debut for Sydney Thunder today. He took wickets in the second, third and fifth balls of the Adelaide Strikers’ innings in the third over. He made his first victim Matthew Short as Daniel. On the next ball, he dismissed Jake Weatherald lbw.

After this, Jonathan Wells, who came to the crease, did not allow Mohammad Hasnain’s hat-trick. But on the fifth ball, Hasnain got him caught by Ben Cutting and walked. In this way, this young pacer of Pakistan caught everyone’s attention by taking an over hat-trick. In this over he gave 1 run that too by leg bye.

Hasnain conceded 20 runs in his spell with a maiden in 4 overs and took 3 wickets. His three wickets broke Adelaide’s back and the team remained away from the target. Playing first, Sydney Thunder scored 172 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs. Matthew Gilkes played a brilliant innings of 93 runs.

Hasnain spoiled the start of Adelaide Strikers chasing the target of 173 runs. Soon half the team returned to the pavilion for 65 runs. After this Matt Renshaw (30) and Henry Nielsen (39) handled the innings to some extent but the entire team was all out for 144 runs in 19.1 overs. Apart from Hasnain, Jason Sangha and Saqib Mahmood also took 2 wickets each.

Talking about the points table, it was also a hat-trick of victory for Sydney Thunder. Sydney has won the third match in a row. The team has so far won 5 out of 8 matches and lost in three. With 19 points, this team has come in the top 3 i.e. third place.

At the same time, Adelaide has lost 7 in 8 matches and has won only 1. With 9 points this team is in 7th place. Perth Scorchers are the table toppers with 25 points winning 7 out of 8 matches. Apart from this, Melbourne Renegades are in the last ie 8th place with 7 points.