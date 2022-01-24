Big Bash League Perth Scorchers Reaches To Final Preity Zinta Former Player Ben Dwarshuis Hits 66 Runs

Perth Scorchers Reaches To BBL 2021-22 Final: Ben Dwarshuis of Sydney Sixers scored 66 off 29 balls in the qualifier match. Despite this, Perth Scorchers won the match and made it to the final.

In the qualifiers of the Big Bash League (BBL 2021-22), they have made it to the final after registering a resounding victory by 48 runs. At the same time, Ben Dwarshuis, former player of Preity Zinta’s IPL franchise Punjab Kings, played a brilliant innings of 66 runs off 29 balls for Sydney Sixers but the team still could not win. Sixers will now get one more chance to reach the finals.

The format of the BBL playoffs is slightly different from the IPL. In this, 5 matches are played in the playoff, which consists of Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and Final match. In BBL, not the top-4 but the top-5 teams get a chance to play in the playoffs. The Hobart Hurricanes have been knocked out in this season’s Eliminator.

Adelaide Strikers made it to the knockout match by winning the Eliminator. The Eliminator takes place between the 4th and 5th placed teams. Now in the knockout, the winners of the Eliminator Adelaide Strikers will face the third team of the points table Sydney Thunder on 23 January. The winning team of this match will take on the losing Sixers in the Challenger match today.

In the final match on January 28, now the Perth Scorchers and the winner of the Challenger match will face each other. The Challenger match will be played on 26 January. Now simply put, Perth’s team has reached the final and Hobart Hurricanes are out. Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will now compete for the second team of the final.

What happened in the qualifier match?

Now if we talk about the qualifier match, then playing first, Perth Scorchers, who finished on the top position in the points table, scored 189 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Openers Josh Inglis and Kurtis Patterson made an opening partnership of 120 runs with half-centuries. Inglis scored 79 and Patterson made 64.

Chasing the target of 190 runs, the Sydney Sixers had a very poor start. After losing the first wicket for 5 runs, half the team returned to the pavilion for 33 runs. This team did not seem to even touch the 100 mark. Hayden Karr and Ben Dwarshuis were at the crease after the fall of 7 wickets for 55 runs.

After this, Kar made 22 off 18 balls and Dwarshuis scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 227 to take the score forward. Both added 41 runs for the 8th wicket. After this, Dwarshuis also added 43 runs with O’Keefe for the last wicket. He fought till the last but his innings came late and his team was all out for 141.