Big Bash League Rashid Khan Wes Agar wreak havoc 7 wickets in 28 balls Adelaide Strikers register 2nd biggest win in 2021-22

Adelaide Strikers moved up to second place in the points table with this win. He now has 5 points in 2 matches. Sydney Sixers is at number one.

In the sixth match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 49 runs. This is the second biggest win of the tournament this season in terms of runs. In this case, the team of Sydney Sixers is at number one. They defeated Melbourne Stars by 152 runs on 5 December 2021.

Adelaide Strikers moved up to second place in the points table with this win. He now has 5 points in 2 matches. Sydney Sixers is at number one. In this match played at the Adelaide Oval ground in Adelaide, Adelaide Strikers won the toss and elected to bat. However, she could not make a huge score.

The entire team of Adelaide Strikers returned to the pavilion for 149 runs in 19 overs. However, on the strength of the killer bowling of Rashid Khan and Wes Agar, he bundled out Melbourne Renegades’ innings for 100 runs in 18.4 overs.

Rashid Khan took 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. Wes Agar took 3 wickets for 17 runs in 3 overs. Daniel Worrall took 2 wickets for 18 runs in 22 balls.

At one point Melbourne Renegades’ score was 72 for 3 in 10.4 overs. However, after this the team’s account added only 28 runs in the next 8 overs and they lost 7 wickets.

Melbourne Renegades opener Sam Harper scored the highest 33 runs. 7 batsmen of the team could not touch the double figure. Earlier, Jonathan Wells was the highest scorer for the Adelaide Strikers. He scored 37 runs in 30 balls.

Opener Matthew Short scored 32 runs in 17 balls with the help of one four and three sixes. Apart from him, Jack Weatherald scored 11, wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen scored 14, Daniel Drew scored 12, Rashid Khan scored 13, George Garten 19.

Melbourne Renegades captain Kane Richardson took 4 for 32 in 4 overs. Reece Topley of England took 3 wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs. Zaheer Khan of Afghanistan took 2 wickets for 33 runs.