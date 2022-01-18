Big Bash League Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Tim David Aaron Finch Shaun Marsh stormy fifties ruin

BBL 54th Match Outcomes: Hobart Hurricanes gained the toss and elected to bat. He scored 182 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. The crew of Melbourne Renegades, chasing the goal, may solely handle 176 runs for six wickets in 20 overs.

BBL 54th Match Outcomes: Hobart Hurricanes gained the toss and elected to bat. He scored 182 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. The crew of Melbourne Renegades, chasing the goal, may solely handle 176 runs for six wickets in 20 overs.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by 6 runs in an exciting match on 18 January 2022 within the Big Bash League 2021-22. Tim David, who was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, performed an necessary function in his victory. Aaron Finch was adjudged participant of the match.

Tim David scored runs at a strike charge of 230. Tim David made stormy fifties hit by Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh for Melbourne Renegades. That is the second consecutive win for the Hobart Hurricanes. After this win, she reached quantity 5 within the factors desk. He has 27 factors in 13 matches. On the similar time, Melbourne Renegades acquired their ninth defeat within the event. He has 16 factors in 13 matches. He’s on the backside of the factors desk.

This match of Big Bash League was performed at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Hobart Hurricanes gained the toss and elected to bat. He scored 182 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. The crew of Melbourne Renegades, chasing the goal, may solely handle 176 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Melbourne Renegades wanted 15 runs to win within the final over with 5 wickets remaining to fall. Nonetheless, she may solely rating 8 runs within the final over and in addition misplaced a wicket.

Earlier, Hobart Hurricanes had 120 for 4 in 16 overs. Tim David got here to bat within the sixteenth over itself. Until that point Tim David had scored only one run in 3 balls. After this Tim David scored an unbeaten 46 runs within the subsequent 17 balls with the assistance of two fours and 4 sixes. Hobart Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade scored 48 runs in 39 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and a six. D’Arcy Brief scored 37 runs in 22 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and a six.

Melbourne Renegades began chasing the goal effectively. Opener James Seymour scored 24 runs in 13 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and a six. After James’s dismissal, captain Aaron Finch shared 101 runs in 67 balls with Shaun Morsh.

Aaron Finch scored 75 off 52 balls with the assistance of 6 fours and 4 sixes and Morsch scored 51 off 38 balls with the assistance of seven fours and a six. At one level Melbourne Renegades’ rating was 161 for 3 in 17.4 overs. Aaron Finch was out on the fourth ball of the nineteenth over. Then Melbourne Renegades’ rating was 166 for 4 wickets. After this Melbourne Renegades scored 10 runs within the subsequent 8 balls and misplaced 2 wickets.

Unmukt Chand turns into first Indian cricketer to play in BBL

From this match, former Beneath-19 World Cup profitable captain Unmukt Chand made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut. He’s a part of the Melbourne Renegades. He turned the primary Indian cricketer to play within the BBL. Nonetheless, he may solely rating 6 runs in 8 balls. Forward of the match, Melbourne Renegades tweeted an image of 28-year-old Unmukt Chand, a right-handed batsman within the crew’s jersey, with the caption, “Naya shade aap par jach raha hai Unmukt Chand.”

Beneath Unmukt’s captaincy, India gained the 2012 ICC Beneath-19 World Cup in Australia. He retired from all types of Indian cricket in August final 12 months, making him eligible to play the league abroad. He additionally led the India A crew after the success of the Beneath-19 World Cup, however may by no means be part of the senior crew.