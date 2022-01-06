Big Bash League top scorer Ben McDermott wants to play Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Desire dinner with Shahrukh Khan

When asked to open a secret of the dressing room, he said that Riley Meredith prefers to play with the left hand before going to bat in any match. Let us tell you that Riley Meredith is a right-handed batsman.

The son of legendary Australian bowler Craig McDermott and wicket-keeper batsman Ben McDermott is the first cricketer to score 2 centuries in the history of Big Bash League. His bat is on fire in this season of Big Bash League i.e. 2021-22.

He continues to top the list of highest run-scorers in BBL 2021-22. Now his desire is to spread the flames in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Born on 12 December 1994 in Brisbane, Australia, Ben McDermott aspires to play in the IPL.

In an interview given to this website, Ben McDermott said that he likes every team of IPL. Ben was asked the question that if you get a chance, which IPL team would you like to play with? In response to this question, he said, ‘I like everyone, but Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be my priority.’

The young cricketer is also a huge fan of Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. During the interview, Ben McDermott told that he wants to go on a dinner date with the King Khan of Bollywood i.e. Shahrukh Khan.

Ben also describes himself as a very good driver. However, when it comes to cricket, Ricky Ponting tops the list of Ben McDermott’s favourites. He was asked, ‘What is the thing in the IPL auction you would like to get for free from star bowler Riley Meredith?’

Ben McDermott said, ‘Bowling fast like him.’ The Australian batsman laughed and said that he would love to go inside the bank if he had a chance to disappear. During the conversation, Ben McDermott revealed that he has a strong fear of snakes and heights.

Ben McDermott told that he has a bad habit that he keeps commenting on every movie. At the same time, he also did not forget to mention that Italian food is very good, rather say that he cannot live without it.

When asked to open a secret of the dressing room, he said that Riley Meredith prefers to play with the left hand before going to bat in any match. Let us tell you that Riley Meredith is a right-handed batsman.