Big benefit to 11.56 lakh government employees! salary will increase soon

The Finance Ministry has started brainstorming on the demand to implement House Rent Allowance (HRA) of more than 11.56 lakh employees from January 1, 2021. This proposal has also been sent to the Railway Board for approval. If implemented, 11.56 lakh employees will get a big benefit.

Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and National Federation of Railwaymen (NFIR) have demanded implementation of House Rent Allowance from January 1, 2021. If this is accepted, then along with getting the arrears, the HRA of lakhs of employees will also increase. With this, each employee will get a profit of Rs 5400 to Rs 8100 per month. It is expected that the salary will increase as soon as it is implemented. If this rule is implemented from next month, then lakhs of employees can benefit.

HRA will increase as DA increases by more than 25%

According to Harishankar Tiwari, former chairman of the AG Office Brotherhood and general secretary of the All India Accounts and Audit Committee, the increase in dearness allowance will increase his House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TA). According to the pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, there will be a different increase in the salary of each level employee. Apart from this, it has also been said that when the DA under the 7th Pay Commission exceeds 25 percent, then the HRA will also increase. Its rate will increase from 8, 16, 24 percent to 9, 18 and 27 percent.

how much will increase

Giving information, General Secretary Harishankar Tiwari said that if someone’s basic salary is Rs 30000, then he will get a benefit of about Rs 5400 to Rs 8100 per month. However, the amount of house rent allowance has been fixed at a minimum of Rs 5400 per month, which cannot be less than this.