Big Brother: Christina Podolyan and Brenton Balicki go on a date in Sydney

They shaped a shut bond whereas filming this 12 months’s season of Big Brother Australia.

And it seems as if Christina Podolyan and hunky intruder Brenton Balicki might have struck up a real-life romance.

Every day Mail Australia has obtained unique images of the truth stars having fun with a evening out in Sydney’s Double Bay earlier this month.

One thing to inform us? Big Brother’s Christina Podolyan, 21, (proper) and hunky intruder Brenton Balicki, 31, (left) have been pictured having fun with a evening in Sydney as their onscreen romance blossoms

Christina, 21, who hails from Melbourne, could not wipe the smile off her face as she chatted to her co-star, 31, who made his Big Brother debut on Monday evening.

The pair have been joined by fellow housemates Charlotte Corridor, Ari Kimber and Adriana Fernandez.

Brunette Christina put on a leggy show in a white shirt gown which she paired with a Coach shoulder bag and black strappy heels.

The genetically blessed TV star was glammed up for the outing, choosing a full face of make-up.

In the meantime, Brenton seemed suave in an all-black ensemble which consisted of a denim jacket and ripped denims.

He accomplished his look in a pair of matching Converse high-tops.

Firm: The pair have been joined by fellow housemates (L-R: Adriana Fernandez, Charlotte Corridor and Ari Kimber

Ari was accompanied by his boyfriend of two months, Alistair Clark.

The 22-year-old pupil gave the impression to be in good spirits as he cuddled as much as his beau.

He wore a long-sleeve black shirt and ripped denim shorts.

Smitten: Gushing about his new tv romance, Brenton described Christina as a ‘actually unbelievable individual’. Pictured on the present collectively

It comes after Brenton, a Sydney-based tech gross sales consultant, described his emotions in the direction of Christina as ‘harmful’.

‘It was harmful, however it is also seen as fairly comforting realizing that amongst all of the chaos, there was one person who I might completely rely on and belief, and that goes a good distance in the home,’ he informed Popsugar.

‘She’s a actually unbelievable individual and no matter what’s taking place in the home, I feel I might have been drawn to Christina for a lot of different causes as properly.’

When requested if a romance was nonetheless on the playing cards, Brenton mentioned: ‘There’s solely to this point you may go with somebody in the home while you’ve received like 400 cameras on you.’

Big Brother Australia continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven