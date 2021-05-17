Big Brother housemates shocked as six intruders are served up for dinner

The Big Brother Australia housemates had been delivered an enormous shock on Monday night time.

The highest ten had been basking in having made it to the ultimate stretch after nearly a month in the home when Big Brother known as them to a dinner celebration.

Nevertheless, the celebration quickly turned to horror when the housemates lifted up the big cloches on the desk.

Incoming: The Big Brother Australia housemates had been delivered an enormous shock on Monday night time when a dinner celebration turned to horror. Housemates lifted up massive cloches on the desk. Beneath, as a substitute of scrumptious meals, had been the heads of six new intruders

Beneath, as a substitute of scrumptious meals, had been the heads of six new intruders.

It was not a welcome sight, with a number of individuals screaming in shock earlier than overtly stating that they had been sad with extra housemates displaying up.

Among the many six intruders had been an identical twins Alex and Charlotte, a pair of blonde bombshells with scheming on their thoughts.

Scream! It was not a welcome sight, with a number of individuals screaming in shock earlier than overtly stating that they had been sad with extra housemates displaying up

Scheming! Among the many six intruders had been an identical twins Alex and Charlotte (pictured), a pair of blonde bombshells with scheming on their thoughts

They headed off to the diary room, the place they made it clear they had been in the home to play video games.

Nevertheless it was trend stylist Adriana, who insisted she is nice at studying individuals, who acquired in with the present housemates the quickest.

She fashioned a quick alliance with resident schemer Daniel Hayes, as properly as successful favour with a number of others.

Additionally new to the home was account supervisor Brenton, Gabe, a trampoline park attendant, and FIFO employee Mitch.

In with the group: Nevertheless it was trend stylist Adriana (pictured), who insisted she is nice at studying individuals, who acquired in with the present housemates the quickest

On their manner out? Big Brother quickly introduced that the six weren’t official housemates – and one could be voted in that very night time

Big Brother quickly introduced that the six weren’t official housemates – and one could be voted in that very night time.

Regardless of the twins begging to be picked – saying they had been voting collectively, that means that they had been value two votes to anybody they’re aligned with, they weren’t voted in.

It was Adriana who received essentially the most votes, and has now change into an official housemate, leaving the opposite 5 susceptible.