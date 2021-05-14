Big Brother star Helen Adams is worlds away from reality TV while heading to work as a hairdresser

Big Brother star Helen Adams has left the world of TV behind to work as a hairdresser, 20 years after her iconic look on the Channel 4 present.

The previous reality TV star, 42, was seen heading to her job at a salon in Portishead in Bristol while laden with baggage on Friday.

Helen completed second on Big Brother’s second sequence again in 2001 behind champion Brian Dowling, after profitable a military of followers for her loveable nature and well-known phrase: ‘I like blinking I do.’

Helen was wearing a informal all-black ensemble consisting of an outsized t-shirt and leggings as she headed to her job on the salon.

The Wales-born magnificence carried her necessities in a leopard print buying bag as she arrived for her day at work.

Helen was simply 22 when she took half in Big Brother’s second sequence, and shortly turned one of many favourites to win together with her loveable and ditsy nature.

Viewers have been additionally captivated by her blossoming romance with housemate Paul Clarke, regardless of Helen being in a relationship on the time.

Reaching the ultimate, Helen completed in second place behind winner Brian, and was seen embracing and reuniting with Paul outdoors the home.

The pair went onto date for 5 years and even moved in collectively, however opted to preserve their romance out of the highlight.

Helen went onto make a slew of TV appearances on reveals such as Free Girls, GMTV and Prepared, Regular Prepare dinner earlier than she and Paul cut up in 2006.

The couple blamed the pressures of fame on their breakup, with Paul telling Warmth Journal on the time: ‘For the final 5 years, on a day by day foundation folks have been asking me, ”how’s Helen? When are you getting married?” and I’ve by no means met these folks earlier than in my life. It begins to drain you.

‘It isn’t that I do not like speaking about Helen, I simply wished to get away from it and be a non-public particular person once more.’

Helen added: ‘I felt just like the Depraved Witch as a result of I used to be first to say one thing. However then Paul mentioned to me, ”would you need to marry me?” and I mentioned, ”I do not suppose I’d” and he mentioned, ”nicely, I do not need to marry you both”. And we laughed.’

It is thought that together with transferring to Bristol to work in hairdressing, Helen has since married and now has a daughter.