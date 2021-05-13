Big Brother’s Katie Williams says has no interest in ‘being bitter’ over eviction

Katie Williams was evicted from the Big Brother home on Wednesday after being nominated by rival Daniel Hayes.

However on Wednesday, she revealed that she has no interest in taking her feud with the 48-year-old actual property agent into the skin world.

‘The sport is over. I am not enjoying the sport anymore. I am not enjoying a revengeful particular person and I am not enjoying an emotional sport,’ she informed Each day Mail Australia.

‘I’ve no interest in being bitter’: Big Brother’s Katie Williams has revealed that she has no interest in taking her feud with the 48-year-old actual property agent into the skin world

Katie defined that she wasn’t resentful that Daniel put her up for nominations, finally sending her residence packing.

‘I’ve no interest in being bitter. I am not. The sport has been over for me people for a while and life goes on. There’s a lot extra to life than simply Big Brother,’ she added.

The Sydney-based influential coach and podcaster stated that she’s had tons of of messages of assist praising her for standing up for herself.

‘I’ve had tons of of messages telling me I am doing the best factor, standing up for what is true and never letting Daniel stroll over me, and anybody in the home,’ she defined.

When requested if she was trying ahead to reuniting with Daniel on the present’s upcoming reside grand finale, Katie stated: ‘I do not need any bitterness or drama.’

‘I do not know what wlll occur [during the finale] however I am actually not going to boost my voice.

‘The sport is over. I do not communicate to Daniel, however I do not want the man any malice, he has already copped it sufficient from all of the trolling.’

Gone lady: It comes after Katie was evicted from the Big Brother home on Wednesday night time

Katie was eradicated throughout Wednesday night time’s episode after she did not plead her case to her fellow housemates.

She was despatched residence after receiving extra votes than Ari Kimber, 22, and Charlotte Corridor, 24.

‘I really feel a bit blindsided, significantly by the mums like Mary [Kalifatidis] and SJ [Sarah Jane Adams], those that had my again to start with however did not in the top. It hurts.’

Katie continued: ‘Daniel undoubtedly fooled me. I am so indignant. I need him out of this sport.’

Big Brother continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven