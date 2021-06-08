Big Brother’s Marley Biyendolo has been separated from his American girlfriend for a whole year 

Big Brother Australia star Marley Biyendolo has revealed his secret heartbreak over being separated from his long-time girlfriend Lynn Williams.

The fact TV hunk and semi-professional basketballer has not seen his associate of six years for 12 months as a consequence of border closures amid the covid pandemic.

Lynn can also be an athlete and relies within the US, and Marley says he is uncertain when he’ll see her once more.

Heartbreak: Big Brother Australia star Marley Biyendolo has revealed his secret heartbreak over being separated from his long-time girlfriend Lynn Williams in a emotional interview with New Thought

Actuality star: Marley, who’s at the moment starring on the Channel Seven actuality present, has not seen his associate of six years for 12 months as a consequence of border closures amid the covid pandemic

‘Lynny being over within the US throughout this pandemic has completely sucked,’ he advised New Thought journal.

‘Not solely as a result of we haven’t been capable of be collectively, however as a result of we don’t even essentially have that date for when we will see one another.’

Marley admitted that issues are so severe between the pair, the subject of marriage and infants comes up each day.

‘Beginning a household is one thing Lynn and I positively need sooner or later. She has 5 nephews and nieces on her facet of the household additionally, so we simply each completely love the thought of those little child people,’ he defined.

Prepared for a household: Marley admitted that issues are so severe between the pair, the subject of marriage and household usually comes up. He’s pictured right here with Lynn

In the meantime, on Monday night time’s episode of the fact TV present, Marley was left gobsmacked when his good pal Mary Kalifatidis was voted out of the home.

The 56-year-old mentioned she ‘acquired blindsided’ and that ‘they gunned the mob mum down’ after she obtained essentially the most votes within the final betrayal.

Marley had initially made a pact with Sarah Jane Adams and Danny Hayes in a bid to maintain Mary protected and ship Christina Podolyan residence.

‘They gunned the mob mum down!’ On Monday night time’s episode of the fact TV present, Marley was left gobsmacked when his good pal Mary Kalifatidis (pictured right here) was voted out of the home

‘Marley had made a pact with Danny, and the pact was that if he wins, he can put two of Danny’s alliances up, however he needed to put one among his, which was me,’ Mary defined to 7News.

Marley saved his promise after successful Monday’s eviction problem, selecting to appoint Christina, Ari Kimber and his ‘protected vote’ Mary.

Danny satisfied Marley that Christina would obtain essentially the most votes and be despatched residence, nonetheless within the final betrayal he ensured Mary could be evicted.

‘Marley thought everybody cherished me and that I’d be protected, however he did not realise that individuals aren’t loyal like him,’ Mary advised 7News.

Following her eviction, Marley posted a candy dedication to Instagram, explaining his facet of the story.

Nothing however love: Following Mary’s eviction, Marley posted a candy dedication to Instagram, ‘I like this woman @maryykala,’ he wrote. The basketballer additionally went on to confess he seemed ahead to reuniting with the outspoken contestant exterior the home

‘I like this woman @maryykala, and in my coronary heart, together with prior “discussions”.. I really thought she was protected. Although I positioned her on this susceptible place and that acquired exploited, honest play.’

He additionally went on to confess he seemed ahead to reuniting with the outspoken contestant exterior the home.