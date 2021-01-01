Big Bull Movie Review in Hindi: Abhishek Bachchan Movie The Big Bull Review and Rating

The movie ‘The Big Bull’ starring Abhishek Bachchan has been released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. People have already guessed the story of the film. There is a web series on this story which was very much liked. So there is not much left to say, only Abhishek Bachchan’s acting is left, so it is worth watching in this film.

Story: Hemant Shah (Abhishek Bachchan) is a small stock market stock broker who scams through the loopholes in the country’s economy and banking. However, Hemant’s dream ends with a bad ending. The story of the film is about Harshad Mehta and his scam.



Review: In a growing economy, everyone wants to be rich. On the way to getting rich, many people get stuck in the wrong way, although some get stuck in it and some survive. The same is true of Harshad Mehta. Hansal Mehta made a web series on it called ‘Scam 1992’ which he liked very much. Everyone knows this story, so it was a difficult task for director Cookie Gulati to present it to the public even in a two and a half hour film. However, Gulati was largely successful because the story of Hemant Shah, a middle-class hardworking man, will surely captivate you.

It is not understandable why the man who once committed the biggest scam in India is being glorified. The biggest thing is that he is being called the messiah of the common middle class. If you don’t know the story of Harshad Mehta, it is very important to know it. However, in this story, Abhishek Bachchan is seen giving life to his character. Nikita Dutta also looks great in the role of his girlfriend Priya. The film shows how things can be handled and changed in a capitalist system. The story is well portrayed in the film and the director has succeeded in showing Old Mumbai i.e. ‘Bombay’ of that time.



You have to appreciate Abhishek Bachchan’s acting, when you know that his character could have been given more depth. Abhishek Bachchan has done full justice to his character and his hard work is also evident. Although some scenes were shot very loud which looks dramatic. Abhishek-Nikita’s love story is also seen breaking in the story of the film many times. Ileana D’Cruz is in line with the personality of journalist Mira Rao but her personality also needs to be given depth. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Ram Kapoor, but their characters seem to be lost due to lack of screenspace. Overall this is a dramatic film in which you are told that even a common man can become a scammer.

Why watch: Everyone knows the story of Harshad Mehta’s scam but still one can watch this film for Abhishek Bachchan’s acting.

