Big change in OLA app no ​​one will ask where to go? How will you make payment know everything

It has been told by Ola that after the changes made in the OLA app, the driver will get the information about the destination and payment will be cash or online even before the ride is accepted through the app. Only after that the driver will accept your ride.

When booking a ride through the OLA app, it is often asked by the driver, where to go?, is the payment mode online or cash? When the answer is given from your side and this response is not consistent with the driver. So he cancels the ride many times. After which you have to book the ride again and face trouble. But now this will not happen to you. Because OLA has made many changes in its app. Due to which the driver will get all the information before booking the ride.

You will get all the answers before accepting the ride – It has been told by Ola that after the changes made in the OLA app, the driver will get the information about the destination and payment will be cash or online even before the ride is accepted through the app. Only after that the driver will accept your ride.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gave information – Sharing information about this by tweeting on Tuesday, Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal said that the cancellation of the ride by the driver is a big problem of this entire mobile app based business. The company wants to end it.

Passenger may suffer – Passengers may have to face problems due to changes in Ola’s app. For example, if the driver has a problem with the payment option of the passenger. So he will not accept the ride.

Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get – Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We’re taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations. pic.twitter.com/MFaK1q0On8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 21, 2021

In such a situation, the passenger may take a long time to search for his ride. At the same time, it may happen that according to the drivers, the location of your destination is not there. Even then don’t accept your ride.

Also read: Ola driver said to ride after taking off the middle way – will not go to ‘Muslim colony’, even threatened!

Ola may also be at a disadvantage – If the passenger will take more time to book more rides. So he can switch to some other cab service. In such a situation, Ola may also have to lose a large number of its customers.