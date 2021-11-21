Big decision of EPFO! Now even after changing jobs, PF account will not have to be transferred; Centralize system will make work easier

This important decision was taken in the Central Board meeting of EPFO ​​held on Saturday. The board has approved the Centralized Eye System. Under this, the old PF account will be linked to the new account.

There has been a big relief for EPFO ​​account holders. Now even after changing jobs, there will be no need to transfer PF account. During the new job, the old PF account will automatically be linked to the new account. This important decision was taken in the Central Board meeting of EPFO ​​held on Saturday. The board has approved the Centralized Eye System. Under this, the old PF account will be linked to the new account. Earlier, employees had to transfer PF money, but now PF account will be transferred automatically through this system.

It was said in the board meeting that with this system, the PF money will be easily added from the old account to the new account. All you need to do is provide a UN number. Earlier, in the absence of a centralized eye system, the employees used to withdraw or transfer the PF money even if they did not want to, in which the employees had problems.

A meeting of Employees’ Provident Fund was held under the chairmanship of Labor Minister Bhupendra Yadav. In this, a decision was also expected to be taken regarding the interest being given on PF, but due to some reason it could not be done. At present, the interest rate on PF is 8.5% per annum.

EPFO meeting

The meeting to be held on Saturday was awaited for a long time as many important things had to be decided in it. There is also a discussion on increasing the amount of minimum pension and the interest rate of PF. Apart from this, in the meeting of the Central Board of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), it was said that 5 percent of the annual deposits of EPFO ​​​​will be invested in alternative investments, including Infrastructure Investment Trust InvITs.