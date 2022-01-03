Big decision of Haryana government, theaters of five districts closed due to Corona! Big decision of Haryana government, theaters of five districts closed due to Corona!

The industry was open a few days back and at this time something has come to the fore that is again troubling. Actually, the cases of corona virus are increasing and in view of this, the governments of many states of the country have imposed night curfew. With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing significantly in India in the last few days, the Haryana government has decided to issue a new set of guidelines in the state,

Including the closure of cinema halls in Gurugram and four other cities. It is worth noting that before this, Delhi had completely closed its theaters and theaters were opening in Mumbai with 50 percent capacity.

In an official Haryana government order issued on January 1, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in five cities of the state, including Gurugram and Faridabad, have been closed from January 2 to January 12, 2022.

